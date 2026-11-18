British inflation climbed to its highest level in a year in October, driven by rising petrol and diesel prices and a sharp increase in tobacco costs, intensifying pressure on households already facing the prospect of another jump in energy bills this winter.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation rose to 3.6 per cent, up from 3.5 per cent in September, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The increase was in line with economists’ expectations but marked the fourth consecutive monthly rise, taking inflation further away from the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target.

The figures underline the challenge facing policymakers as higher energy costs threaten to feed through into the wider economy.

The Bank warned earlier this month that inflation could continue rising, potentially reaching about 5 per cent next year.

Grant Fitzner, the ONS’s chief economist, said fuel prices had once again been a major contributor to the increase in the annual rate.

“Annual costs of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continue to climb, driven by higher crude oil and petrol prices, respectively,” he said.

The cost of filling up a car rose sharply during October as tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher. Petrol increased by 5.2p a litre between September and October, while diesel rose by 7p to an average of 199.5p a litre — the highest level since the ONS began collecting records in 1996.

Both petrol and diesel prices have eased in November as oil prices retreated following the US midterm elections, offering some relief to motorists. But the October figures highlight the vulnerability of British households to geopolitical shocks and fluctuations in global energy markets.

Tobacco was another significant contributor. Higher duty rates introduced at the start of October added about £1.21 to the average price of a pack of 20 cigarettes, according to HM Revenue and Customs data.

Tobacco prices rose 5.2 per cent during the month and were 12.4 per cent higher than a year earlier, the fastest annual increase for almost two years.

Household energy costs also moved higher after Ofgem increased its price cap by 4 per cent in October. Changes to the way the cap is calculated contributed to higher gas costs, while analysts have warned that bills could rise substantially again in the new year.

Cornwall Insight has forecast a 26 per cent increase in the next energy price cap from January, a prospect that threatens to compound pressure on household budgets as winter demand increases.

There was, however, some better news for consumers at the supermarket. Inflation in food and non-alcoholic drinks slowed to 0.8 per cent, its lowest level for more than five years. Food price inflation eased to 0.2 per cent, with cheaper chocolate making a notable contribution as prices in the category fell by 2.9 per cent.

Statisticians suggested the decline reflected both falling cocoa prices and increased discounting by retailers, offering a rare respite from the broader rise in living costs.

The inflation figures came a day after separate ONS data showed regular earnings growth had slowed to 3.5 per cent in the three months to September. With prices rising at a faster pace, household purchasing power could come under renewed pressure if the trend persists.

Emma Reynolds, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, blamed international instability for the pressure on prices.

“The conflict in the Middle East and Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine have pushed up costs around the world,” she said.

She argued that measures announced in the Budget would help bring energy costs down over the longer term, including ending levies on household bills, scrapping standing charges and improving Britain’s protection against global price shocks.

The Bank of England said the Middle East conflict had driven energy prices and inflation higher in recent months, with further increases expected by the middle of next year because of cost pressures already in the pipeline.

The Monetary Policy Committee raised interest rates two weeks ago in an effort to prevent higher energy costs from spreading into other prices. The Bank said it would continue to set rates to ensure inflation returned to its 2 per cent target and remained there.

However, the latest figures offer little clarity over the next move in monetary policy.

Matt Swannell, chief economic adviser to the Item Club, said there was little in the release to force the committee in either direction. Core and services inflation remained steady, suggesting limited evidence so far of second-round effects from higher energy costs.

But he noted that MPC members had indicated at their previous meeting that another increase in interest rates might be necessary, with energy futures prices likely to influence its timing.

The danger for the economy is that another round of rising household bills could weaken consumer spending just as businesses face higher costs and borrowing remains expensive. With inflation moving further from target and wage growth slowing, the squeeze on living standards risks intensifying before households see meaningful relief.