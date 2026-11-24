Almost two thirds of small businesses in England say government and business support has made a positive difference to their operations, yet a fragmented and difficult-to-navigate system is preventing many others from accessing the help they need, according to new research from the Federation of Small Businesses.

The FSB warns that the shortcomings risk undermining efforts to improve productivity, encourage entrepreneurship and stimulate economic growth, at a time when small and medium-sized enterprises remain central to the country’s economic fortunes.

Its new report, Big Support for Small Business – What Businesses Really Need, examines how business support is delivered across England, identifies gaps in provision and sets out proposals to make assistance easier to find, access and understand.

Based on a survey of nearly 700 businesses, alongside evidence gathered through dozens of roundtables involving business owners, local authorities and growth hub teams, the report makes 10 recommendations for reform.

Its central argument is that public money must reach the businesses that need it, when they need it, rather than being lost through confusing processes and inconsistent provision.

Although cost remains the biggest single obstacle preventing small firms from accessing support, the research identifies a broader set of practical barriers.

Some 39 per cent of businesses cite difficulties finding and accessing assistance, while 33 per cent say they lack the time to navigate the system. A further 23 per cent identify the absence of an in-person or local support option as an obstacle.

Together, these problems suggest that the challenge extends beyond the amount of money available. Even where support exists, businesses can struggle to identify the relevant programmes, understand eligibility requirements or find someone able to provide practical advice.

The report also highlights the importance of trusted relationships in determining which support businesses choose, with 34 per cent identifying this as the most important factor.

Richard Askew, chair of the FSB’s English Policy Unit, said England’s business support ecosystem had become too complicated for many entrepreneurs to navigate.

“Business support is help and advice for businesses to start, grow and thrive. But in England, the business support ecosystem can be complex, fragmented and difficult to navigate for the uninitiated or those just starting out.

“Political and economic changes mean business support is now at a crossroads. This provides the opportunity to improve the support business owners get but presents the risk we miss a chance to improve our productivity and boost our economy.”

He said the issue was particularly important because small and medium-sized businesses account for more than 99 per cent of all UK businesses and are essential to enterprise, innovation and employment in communities across the country.

The FSB’s recommendations call for a more coherent system, combining national coordination with local knowledge and stronger relationships between businesses and support providers.

Local and strategic authorities should be required to include dedicated, multi-year business support strategies in their local growth plans, while the Government should fulfil its ambitions for the Business Growth Service and work with local authorities to establish a universal system for directing businesses towards appropriate assistance.

The report also argues that existing entrepreneur networks and trusted relationships should form the foundation of local support strategies. Business advisers should be employed to strengthen engagement, while providers should design programmes that are flexible, targeted and inclusive.

A further recommendation calls for a transparent funding formula reflecting the size of local business populations, geography, economic disadvantage, entrepreneurial activity, business performance and the capacity of existing support networks.

The FSB wants the Business Growth Service and local authorities to introduce systematic information-sharing and referral arrangements, creating what it describes as a ‘no wrong door’ approach. Businesses seeking assistance should be able to access the right advice regardless of which organisation they initially approach.

The report also calls for a shift away from annual funding arrangements towards multi-year commitments, arguing that short-term financing can undermine the consistency and effectiveness of support programmes.

It recommends a national standard for measuring success, focused on outcomes rather than outputs, alongside a redesign of provision around what businesses themselves say they need. Greater emphasis should be placed on resilience and survival, as well as growth.

Askew said decisions taken now would shape the support available to entrepreneurs for years to come.

“We believe our new paper will help state-funded support providers be better, informed by robust evidence and grounded in the experiences of the people they are designed to serve.

“As the UK’s leading voice for small businesses and the self-employed, FSB is uniquely positioned to contribute to this conversation.

“The businesses that policymakers are seeking to support are the businesses FSB represents every day. Understanding their experiences, priorities and frustrations is central to ensuring support systems are designed around genuine business, not institutional assumptions.”

The FSB’s field staff and policy teams will now work with business support organisations across England to help shape existing and future programmes in line with the report’s findings.

The underlying warning is that increasing public spending alone will not solve the problem. Unless support becomes simpler, more accessible and better aligned with the realities facing small businesses, too many firms will continue to miss out on assistance intended to help them survive, expand and contribute to the wider economy.