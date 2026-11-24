New image rights legislation due in 2028 could change how London athletes, broadcasters, entertainers and influencers are taxed, with potentially significant implications for employers, talent and their advisers.

For more than two decades, image rights have been one of professional sport’s most valuable and contentious tax issues.

Footballers, cricketers, golfers and rugby players, along with many high-profile individuals, have generated significant income through the commercial exploitation of their image, reputation and personal brand.

Now, the Government is preparing to change the rules and from 6 April 2028, new legislation is expected to bring image rights payments connected to employment within the PAYE and National Insurance regime.

The measure was announced in the 2025 Budget and due to take effect from 6 April 2027. However, the government has delayed the implementation of the legislation for one year to provide employers and employees additional time to adjust to this change.

The Government then confirmed in this year’s Budget that legislation will be introduced in the Finance Bill 2026-27 to clarify that image rights payments related to an employment are treated as taxable employment income.

Jez Howson, Head of Employment Tax South at UK top 10 accountancy firm Azets, which has its London base in Great Queen Street, Covent Garden, believes that while the measure applies across all sectors, professional sport is widely expected to be one of the areas most affected.

He said: “Historically, disputes have focused on whether an individual’s image has genuine commercial value capable of being exploited separately from their employment.

“Under the proposed rules, however, the focus appears to be shifting towards a much simpler question: Was the employer involved?

“If a payment is made by, arranged by, or facilitated by an employer, HM Revenue & Customs intends that it should be taxed as employment income.”

Jez said that move could have significant implications for football clubs, sports organisations and businesses that have traditionally used image rights arrangements as part of wider remuneration and commercial strategies.

He added: “One of the most striking aspects of the proposals is HM Revenue & Customs’ focus on arrangements that are ‘arranged or facilitated’ by an employer, despite there being no statutory definition of those terms.

“In professional football, clubs often collaborate closely with players and sponsors to maximise commercial opportunities. Similar arrangements can be found throughout cricket, rugby, golf, motorsport and other professional sports.”

However, Jez also believes the potential impact extends well beyond sport, and organisations should not assume the proposals are solely a football issue.

The legislation is intended to apply across all sectors, meaning broadcasters, presenters, actors, musicians, influencers and other public figures may also need to review arrangements where commercial income is linked to an employment relationship.

The growth of personal branding and social media has created an environment in which an individual’s commercial value is often intertwined with their employment, public profile and commercial partnerships. Untangling those factors may become one of the most challenging aspects of the new regime.

Jez added: “For years, the debate has centred on whether image rights payments were commercially justifiable. These proposals appear designed to move the discussion somewhere very different. The question increasingly becomes whether the employer had any involvement in the arrangement at all.”

“Football may be grabbing the headlines, but these proposals are much bigger than football. Professional cricketers, rugby players, golfers, broadcasters and entertainers have all built careers around the commercial value of their personal brand.

“The question many will now be asking is whether HMRC believes some of that value is actually derived from employment and should therefore be taxed through payroll.”

Jez pointed out that the Government had been clear that genuinely independent third-party endorsement arrangements could remain outside the new rules. However, businesses and individuals operating in the increasingly blurred space between employment and personal branding may find that distinction tested in practice.

He said: “For decades, elite sport and the entertainment industry have operated in an environment where employers, talent, sponsors and commercial partners work closely together to maximise commercial value. The new legislation raises a fundamental question about where commercial collaboration ends and employment begins.

“The answer could reshape how football clubs structure contracts, how sports’ governing bodies approach commercial arrangements, how broadcasters engage their on-screen talent and how celebrities monetise their personal brands.

“What begins as a measure aimed at employment-related image rights arrangements in sport could ultimately have consequences for some of the UK’s most recognisable sporting, media and entertainment personalities. The legislation represents the clearest attempt yet to draw a line between personal fame and employment income.

“As Parliament considers the final shape of the rules, sports clubs, media companies, broadcasters, talent agencies and celebrity advisers will all be watching closely. This is because while the legislation may not take effect until 2028, the debate over who really profits from a personal brand has already begun.”