‘More reach, more striking power’: Royal Navy arms itself with boat drone squadron to counter Russian threat

The Royal Navy has established its first squadron of unmanned boats, marking a major step towards a new “hybrid navy” as Britain seeks to strengthen its defences against growing Russian activity in its waters.

The remotely controlled vessels have already escorted British warships during trials off Scotland, with operators controlling them from around 500 miles away. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 63mph, the boats have a range of up to 1,100 miles and can carry payloads of up to 600kg.

The move comes amid mounting concern over alleged Russian interference with critical undersea infrastructure. More than 500 incidents involving Russian fishing trawlers suspected of spying on undersea cables linking Britain with Europe and the United States have been reported, according to The Telegraph.

The cables are vital to international communications and financial networks, making them a potential target in any confrontation between Moscow and the West.

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Uncrewed naval vessels have already played a prominent role in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv has deployed maritime drones against Russian ships in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, including vessels suspected of transporting oil. Ukraine has also experimented with equipping naval drones with aerial attack drones and surface-to-air missiles, expanding the range of threats they can pose.

Britain has previously considered tougher action against Russian vessels passing through UK waters. Labour announced plans for special forces and law enforcement officers to board ships belonging to Vladimir Putin’s so-called shadow fleet. However, the considerable expense involved in seizing vessels and keeping them in port has prevented the proposed operations from being carried out.

The new squadron offers the Navy another way to monitor and respond to potential threats without having to commit expensive crewed warships to every operation.

Captain Adam Ballard, deputy commander of the Navy’s surface flotilla, said the service now had a substantial fleet of autonomous craft available for rapid deployment.

“We now have a large fleet of these that I can deploy at my time and choosing against an enemy, and I am no longer beholden on just having to deploy a frigate or destroyer,” he said.

“I can just deploy these very discreetly and very rapidly, that gives me a significant advantage over our enemies.”

He suggested the vessels could also provide a powerful psychological deterrent, particularly given their use by Ukraine against Russian forces.

“I think actually you have more [of a] deterrent effect – the Russian navy has seen things like this sinking their oppos. So, if I was a Russian, I’d be like: ‘Oh, the Royal Navy’s now got these. Okay.’”

Asked whether the drones could be used to monitor suspected Russian interference with undersea communications infrastructure, Royal Navy Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Stephen Moorhouse said there was considerable potential.

“There’s no reason why not. We’ve got radars, we’ve got cameras. We can do all sort of stuff,” he said. “You can imagine the range of tasking that we do in UK waters with Russian vessels. You can use these sorts of craft.”

The squadron forms part of the Navy’s wider ambition to become a “hybrid navy”, combining traditional warships and personnel with uncrewed and autonomous technology. The programme is backed by £1.5bn of investment over four years.

Vice-Admiral Moorhouse said the establishment of the squadron marked a significant moment for the service.

“The Royal Navy is doing something it has never done before,” he said.

“The seas are becoming more contested, more dangerous and harder to operate in. A hybrid navy is about giving our people better tools. It means more reach, more striking power and more options.

“It will help make the Fleet more lethal, harder to knock out of the fight and quicker to adapt. People will remain at the heart of it.”

The autonomous squadron was formally commissioned at a ceremony at His Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth on November 5. More than 200 people attended, with demonstrations of the Kraken and Rattler vessels showcasing the technology.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the changing security environment meant the armed forces had to adapt rapidly.

“The threat environment we are facing is fundamentally different from that of recent decades. A major determinant of military power now is who can innovate fastest,” he said.

He added that the Government was putting the latest autonomous technology into the hands of sailors as part of what it described as the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War.

“The more ready we are to fight and win, the less likely we are to have to,” he said. “This investment strengthens our war fighting readiness and therefore our deterrence.”