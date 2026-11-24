Britain is attracting substantially more private investment than a decade ago, but a growing funding shortfall is threatening to undermine the next generation of domestic businesses, forcing ambitious companies to seek capital overseas and raising the prospect that their headquarters, ownership and future stock market listings will follow.

Investment through private funding rounds has risen by 165 per cent over the past decade, underlining the growing importance of private capital to the UK economy.

Yet the expansion has failed to reach companies at a crucial stage of development. Investment in UK growth-stage businesses has fallen by 7 per cent over the same period.

A new report by the City of London Corporation, Fixing the Growth Escalator, identifies a structural £44.7bn shortfall in the capacity of funds available to finance businesses through Series C to E funding rounds — the stages at which companies seek the substantial backing needed to scale up.

The imbalance is particularly pronounced among domestic investors. International funds invest 2.2 times more per deal than their UK counterparts, highlighting the weakness of British capital at the point when businesses need to expand, compete internationally and establish themselves as major companies.

The report warns that the consequences could extend well beyond individual businesses. Without a significant increase in domestic investment, more British companies may be compelled to seek funding abroad, potentially transferring ownership, strategic decision-making, headquarters and eventual stock market listings to other financial centres.

Bronek Masojada, Lord Mayor of the City of London, said the funding gap risked becoming a crisis for the country’s economic future.

“The UK is rich with companies building the next generation of products and services in areas such as defence, aerospace and scientific research.

“Over the past decade, we have seen strong growth in private investment. But the persistent lack of funding at the growth stage must now be considered a crisis. We cannot allow the next generation of innovation to locate offshore.

“These businesses are critical to our national security, future prosperity and economic competitiveness. We must unlock more domestic investment, particularly from institutional investors and pension funds, to ensure our most promising companies can scale, headquarter, and list here in the UK.”

The report sets out three priorities for closing the funding gap, beginning with a greater commitment from pension providers to domestic growth businesses.

Although the Mansion House initiatives are encouraging pension investment in private markets, the composition of that capital remains a concern. Around 84 per cent of the Accord’s reported UK holdings are in property and infrastructure, while only 4.5 per cent is identified as private equity. The challenge is to ensure that rising pension allocations translate into meaningful investment in companies seeking to scale.

The City Corporation is working with pension providers and fund managers to identify practical ways of directing more capital towards growth-stage businesses, including through Mansion House roundtables and conferences such as Sterling 20.

Second, the report calls for larger investment vehicles capable of deploying institutional money at scale. It argues that mobilising pension capital will achieve little unless suitable funds exist to channel it into British businesses. Initiatives including the British Growth Partnership and proposed UK Scale-up Fund are among the models identified.

Third, it highlights the need to strengthen regional investment networks. Some 65 per cent of UK scale-ups are based outside London and the South East, with significant concentrations in Greater Manchester, Wales, the West Midlands and West Yorkshire. Yet private investment remains heavily concentrated in London.

The report argues that improving regional access to investors is essential if promising companies are to secure funding regardless of where they are based.

Ultimately, the warning is that Britain risks financing the creation of successful businesses only to watch other countries provide the capital that allows them to flourish. Closing the growth-stage funding gap is therefore not simply a question of investment, but of where the economic rewards of British innovation will ultimately be captured.