Britain cannot demonstrate that it meets seven civil preparedness commitments agreed with NATO a decade ago, a House of Lords committee has warned, raising fresh questions about the country’s ability to withstand a major crisis or military attack.

The Lords National Resilience Committee said the Government had failed to provide clear evidence that the UK could satisfy the alliance’s minimum requirements for civilian resilience, despite signing up to them in 2016.

The seven baselines cover continuity of government, energy supplies, uncontrolled movement of people, food and water, mass casualties, civil communications and transport. Together, they are intended to ensure that essential services and infrastructure can continue functioning during a national emergency.

In a stark assessment, the committee concluded: “The Government has not demonstrated that the UK currently meets its NATO civil preparedness commitments in practice.

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“We received no clear evidence showing the extent to which the seven baseline requirements are met, how compliance is assessed, or how gaps are addressed. This lack of transparency prevents effective parliamentary scrutiny of the UK’s preparedness against commitments it has undertaken.”

It called on ministers to publish the UK’s performance against all seven requirements and set out how deficiencies would be addressed.

“We recommend that the Government publish UK performance against all seven NATO civil preparedness baselines and explain the improvements that will be made where requirements have not been met. It should monitor international frameworks on resilience, particularly EU legislation and directives, and apply these in the UK where relevant,” the report said.

Evidence to the committee suggested that the commitments had not been translated effectively into the contracts, services and frontline practices needed to deliver them. Road network contracts rarely reflected the requirements, while some frontline clinicians might be unaware of NATO’s medical preparedness obligations.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis told the committee that recent NATO agreements required Britain to become substantially more resilient at home, not simply in its military capabilities. He said the Government was preparing to do considerably more.

Officials pointed to the planned Home Defence Programme, designed to strengthen national resilience in line with Article 3 of the NATO treaty. Under that provision, alliance members undertake to maintain and develop their capacity to resist armed attack.

Lieutenant General Paul Griffiths also outlined the military’s Fortitude programme, which translates NATO’s civil preparedness baselines into operational planning.

Jarvis has sought to emphasise the importance of public readiness. Speaking at the Atlantic Future Forum in Oslo this month, he said Britons wanted to be prepared for crises. A Cabinet Office spokesperson said this week that learning from international allies was high on his agenda at the event.

But the committee’s central concern remains unanswered: ministers have yet to demonstrate publicly whether Britain can meet the commitments it made to its NATO allies. With the security environment deteriorating, the gap between promises of resilience and evidence of preparedness is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.