‘No incentive to employ, work more or invest’ as small firms warn Labour’s policies are choking growth

Small businesses are preparing to raise prices, cut costs and delay investment as mounting employment expenses following the Autumn Budget threaten to squeeze already fragile margins, with minimum wage increases emerging as their biggest concern.

Research by business finance provider Capital on Tap found that one in three small business owners, or 33.3 per cent, identified higher minimum wages as the Budget announcement likely to have the greatest impact on their operations.

The findings highlight the disproportionate pressure that rising employment costs can place on smaller companies, where wages account for a substantial share of operating expenditure and businesses often have less financial flexibility than larger competitors.

More than half of the 350 business owners surveyed, 51.5 per cent, expect their companies to be worse off following the Budget. Just 10.2 per cent anticipate being better off, while a further 33 per cent expect little or no difference.

The pessimism is already translating into plans to protect margins rather than pursue expansion. More than two in five respondents, or 42.4 per cent, expect to increase prices over the next six months, suggesting some of the additional financial burden could ultimately be passed on to consumers.

A third also expect to reduce costs, including expenditure on staff, working hours or suppliers, while more than a quarter are considering putting investment on hold. Only 3.5 per cent expect to invest or grow more than originally planned.

The combination of higher operating costs and limited appetite for expansion raises concerns about the ability of smaller firms to recruit, innovate and contribute to economic growth.

The written responses from business owners revealed considerable frustration with what some regard as an increasingly difficult environment in which to employ people and invest.

One respondent criticised repeated increases in the minimum wage, arguing that businesses were being forced to pass higher costs on to customers.

“By keeping putting the minimum wage up, all this does is put prices up for businesses to cover the increase. The only entity better off is the government paying less benefits and collecting more tax.”

Another business owner questioned whether employing additional staff or expanding operations remained financially worthwhile.

“There is no incentive to employ, work more or invest to grow. Business owners are punished in every way; risk outweighs reward.”

A third respondent appealed directly to ministers to recognise the pressures facing smaller companies.

“You have little understanding of how tough it is to survive right now. It’s time there was more consideration for the small business.”

Damian Brychcy, chief executive of Capital on Tap, said the scale of concern surrounding wage increases stood out from the other Budget measures highlighted by respondents.

“When we asked our customers, one in three named the minimum wage rise as the announcement that will hit them hardest, three times more than any other measure. Over the last decade, the minimum wage has risen far faster than inflation, and that puts disproportionate pressure on small businesses, where wages make up a much bigger share of costs.

“More than half of those we surveyed expect to be worse off after the Budget. Over two in five plan to raise prices, a third expect to cut costs, including staff, hours or suppliers, and more than a quarter are putting investment on hold. Just 4% expect to grow more than planned.”

The results paint a difficult picture for the small business sector, with owners increasingly focused on managing costs rather than creating jobs or investing in growth.

While higher wages can increase workers’ spending power, the challenge for employers is absorbing additional payroll costs without undermining profitability or making their products and services more expensive.

The concern for policymakers is that businesses responding to the pressure by raising prices, freezing recruitment and postponing investment could create a wider drag on the economy. For Britain’s smaller employers, the immediate priority appears to be survival rather than expansion.