‘A man began firing at random’: Military-style gunman leaves five dead in Poland’s tourist heart

Five people have been killed and around a dozen injured after a gunman dressed in military fatigues opened fire on pedestrians in Krakow’s historic Main Market Square, turning one of Poland’s busiest tourist destinations into the scene of a major emergency response.

The shooting unfolded at about 3pm local time on Saturday, when a man reportedly drove into the square before firing at random people from his vehicle. At least two police officers were among those injured, according to authorities.

Polish police confirmed that the suspect had been detained after officers responded to the attack. He was shot during the operation and taken to hospital.

The gunman was reportedly carrying a long military-style rifle and wearing military clothing. Video circulating on social media appeared to show a police officer approaching a man lying on the ground before firing several shots towards him.

Emergency services, including police units, ambulances and air ambulances, were dispatched to the area as the scale of the incident became clear.

Police said: “A man who had driven onto the square began firing at random people from his car.

“The perpetrator has been detained. Several people have been injured, including police officers.”

Authorities have not established whether the shooting was terrorism-related, and investigators are examining the circumstances and possible motive behind the attack.

The incident prompted an immediate response from Poland’s political leadership, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk saying he was receiving regular updates from the interior minister.

“I am being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Krakow following the tragic shooting,” he said.

“The police are investigating the background and all the circumstances of the attack.”

President Karol Nawrocki said he was “deeply concerned by reports of the tragic events”, expressing sympathy for those affected and demanding a full explanation.

“I remain in contact with the relevant authorities and expect a full explanation of the circumstances surrounding these tragic events,” he said.

He added that the head of Poland’s National Security Bureau was travelling to Krakow, declaring: “The safety of Poles is an absolute priority!”

Krakow city authorities urged residents and visitors to stay away from areas where police and emergency workers were operating. Officials also confirmed a police operation on Dietla Street, although the precise connection to the shooting was not immediately established.

“People should follow instructions and call 112 if they are in danger,” the city council said.

The official city account confirmed that shots had been fired in the Main Market Square and that emergency services were already at the scene. It said officials were awaiting further confirmation of the number of casualties.

Tom Rose, the US ambassador to Poland, described the incident as a “horrific mass shooting in Krakow”, expressing solidarity with the country.

He called it a “savage and murderous attack that’s shattered the peace of Poland”, adding that innocent people had been killed in the historic city centre.

“America stands with Poland at this dark hour as Poland stands with her beloved citizens of Krakow,” he said.

The shooting has left a major public space in one of Poland’s most prominent cities at the centre of a criminal investigation, with authorities still working to establish why the attack happened and whether anyone else was involved.