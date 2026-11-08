Krakow massacre horror: Police officer fighting for life after confronting camouflaged gunman who killed six

A police officer is fighting for his life after taking three bullets while confronting an alleged camouflaged gunman accused of murdering six people in a horrifying shooting rampage in the heart of Krakow.

The violence erupted shortly after 3pm on Saturday, November 7, when terrified tourists and residents fled the city’s historic Main Market Square as a gunman allegedly opened fire on pedestrians from a moving vehicle.

Four women and two men were killed, while at least 15 others suffered injuries in an attack that transformed one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations into a scene of carnage.

One of the dead is believed to be a British national.

Polish authorities have identified the alleged attacker as a 25-year-old Polish citizen, who was eventually shot and apprehended following a dramatic confrontation with armed police.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski confirmed the suspect had been “shot and neutralised” and remained in a serious condition under armed guard, undergoing a second emergency operation.

But it was the extraordinary bravery of the responding officers that has emerged as one of the defining stories of the tragedy.

Three police officers were wounded during the operation, including one who was struck by three bullets and remains in a critical condition.

Kierwinski said the officer had been rushed into surgery, praising the immediate intervention of police who confronted the armed suspect despite the danger.

“Police officers in Krakow risked their lives to intervene. Immediately. Thanks to their heroic actions, the attacker was quickly apprehended,” he said.

Dramatic footage circulating online appeared to show an officer advancing towards the suspect as he lay on the ground before opening fire and collapsing from his own injuries.

Investigators believe the gunman embarked on what police described as a “wild ride” through the tourist district, targeting pedestrians at multiple locations while firing from his vehicle.

The violence had apparently begun even before the attack on the square. Moments earlier, shots were fired at a Route 1 tram from a passing car, shattering the driver’s cabin window. Fortunately, neither the driver nor passengers were injured.

Police spokesman Katarzyna Cislo said the suspect was wearing military fatigues and a bulletproof vest and carrying a military-style rifle.

Officers allege he continued firing at police even after being hit during the confrontation.

The investigation is now examining whether the massacre was motivated by extremist ideology.

Kierwinski said investigators believed the suspect held “very radical views”, adding that “everything indicates” the attack was driven by “far-right ideologies”.

Detectives have launched searches of his home and are examining evidence recovered from the vehicle.

Authorities confirmed that “many guns were found”, alongside a substantial quantity of ammunition. The suspect reportedly possessed a firearms permit, although investigators are checking whether all the recovered weapons were legally held.

Officials have so far found no evidence that another person was involved.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk paid tribute to the victims and praised the officers who intervened, while urging politicians not to exploit the tragedy.

“My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic attack in Krakow. My highest praise for the heroic police officers who risked their lives,” he said.

He added: “And a heartfelt appeal to politicians of all stripes, do not exploit this tragedy. We will establish all the circumstances of this crime.”

President Karol Nawrocki also expressed his concern, saying: “I am deeply concerned by reports of the tragic events in central Krakow. My thoughts are with the victims, those injured and their families.”

For a city accustomed to welcoming thousands of visitors into its historic centre, the violence has delivered a devastating shock.

Behind the emergency cordons and forensic investigations lies a tragedy that has left six people dead, families grieving and a police officer fighting for his life after confronting an armed attacker.

Investigators now face the task of establishing exactly what drove the alleged gunman to unleash such violence in the heart of Krakow.