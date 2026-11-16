Labour’s asylum transport bill tops £52m as taxpayers foot bill for migrant to be ‘chauffeured’

Labour has spent more than £52m transporting asylum seekers in taxis, minibuses and other vehicles since taking office, with Home Office figures exposing the scale of a costly logistical operation that has become a fresh political flashpoint over Britain’s asylum system.

The spending amounts to almost £80,000 a day, according to figures reported by the Daily Mail, and includes journeys to medical appointments, transfers between accommodation and transport from initial processing centres after migrants arrive in the UK.

The Home Office spent £26.4mn in 2024-25, a 30 per cent increase on the previous financial year. A further £25.9m was spent in 2025-26, excluding March, taking the total since Labour entered government beyond £52mn.

The figures have prompted criticism from opposition politicians, who argue that the costs demonstrate the wider failure to control the asylum system and reduce the burden on taxpayers.

Chris Philp, the Conservative shadow home secretary, described the spending as evidence of an “increasingly absurd asylum system spiralling out of control”.

“Taxpayers should not be shelling out so asylum seekers can be chauffeured around,” he said, adding that people were frustrated by migrants being accommodated in hotels, flats and former military sites.

Philp said a future Conservative government would seek to deport every person it classified as an illegal migrant, even if that required leaving the European Convention on Human Rights or other international obligations.

The transport bill covers a range of services, from taxis taking asylum seekers to GP and dental appointments to minibuses moving people into accommodation. It also includes transfers from processing facilities in Kent, where migrants are taken after arriving on British shores.

One such operation attracted attention in Gronant, Flintshire, where asylum seekers were reportedly moved into accommodation in minibuses. The arrangements have fuelled concerns in some communities about the way the Home Office manages transfers and communicates decisions to residents.

Zia Yusuf, Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman, said the spending was particularly difficult to justify while households faced pressure on their own finances.

“British people are struggling to make ends meet,” he said, arguing that taxpayers were funding transport and accommodation for people who had entered the country illegally. Reform has pledged to deport all illegal migrants if it enters government.

The government has already moved to curb some of the costs. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood earlier this year ended the unrestricted use of taxis for hospital journeys after revelations that one asylum seeker had taken a 250-mile cab trip to attend a medical appointment.

Questions have also been raised over transport provided to migrants housed at the former military barracks in Crowborough, where residents were reportedly driven about 40 minutes to Crawley for days out.

The figures emerge against a mixed picture for Channel crossings. Arrivals so far this year have fallen 39.8 per cent compared with the same point in 2025, with 23,529 people making the journey. The Home Office nevertheless continues to face pressure over the cost of processing and accommodating those who arrive.

A Home Office spokesman said ministers had ended unrestricted taxi use and were working to eliminate waste.

“Since the election, we have reduced asylum costs by over £1 billion,” the spokesman said. The department was reducing its reliance on expensive hotels and transport arrangements in favour of options offering better value to taxpayers.

The latest figures underline the financial challenge facing ministers: reducing the overall cost of asylum accommodation and support while continuing to transport and process people arriving in the UK. The political dispute over the bill, however, is unlikely to subside while taxpayers remain responsible for the expense.