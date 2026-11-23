Andy Burnham is preparing to turn Brexit’s defining slogan against its original architects, arguing that Britain could “take back control” by rejoining the European Union rather than remaining outside the bloc as a rule-taker.

The proposed argument marks a shift in the political battle over Europe. Instead of revisiting the warnings that dominated the Remain campaign in 2016, senior allies of the Prime Minister are proposing to present membership as a route back to influence, giving Britain a chance to help write the rules governing its largest nearby market rather than comply with decisions made elsewhere.

Insiders told The Times that Mr Burnham intends to move away from the “project fear” tactics of the previous campaign and focus on the practical benefits of EU membership.

A Government source said: “We have de facto alignment in so many areas that we are rule-takers.

“You will see that argument evolve. It’s about taking back control — it’s better to be in the room helping make the decisions than on the outside.”

The argument follows Friday’s UK-EU summit, where Mr Burnham announced a year-long period of “brainstorming” with Brussels over the future relationship, including the possibility of eventual re-entry.

The summit also produced agreements on food and agricultural trade and a youth mobility scheme. The latter will allow British and EU citizens aged 18 to 31 to live and work in each other’s jurisdictions for up to three years, with 100,000 participants from each side permitted annually.

The Government has presented the agreements as a way to reduce barriers for businesses and restore opportunities lost after Brexit. But the broader political significance lies in the question of how far Mr Burnham intends to take the relationship beyond the current package.

A senior ally said the Prime Minister was personally committed to reversing Brexit.

“[Mr Burnham] wants to rejoin. That’s the truth of it. He feels it very deeply and thinks he is on the right side of public opinion.

“The idea that this is being driven by anyone other than him or it’s just clever positioning or tactical is wrong. It’s just what he believes.”

Mr Burnham has previously said he wants Britain to rejoin the EU in his lifetime, while insisting that any decision must be pragmatic. The Government has nevertheless maintained that its existing red lines rule out rejoining the bloc, the customs union or the single market during the current Parliament.

The Prime Minister’s allies are now seeking to recast the sovereignty argument that helped secure the Leave victory. Rather than treating alignment with European rules as a surrender of control, they intend to argue that Britain has already lost influence by leaving the institutions where those rules are made.

Ed Miliband made a similar case after Friday’s agreement, telling the BBC that British companies were being forced to follow European standards without having a say in their creation.

“At the moment, what the situation is, that we are essentially rule-takers. Businesses are rule-takers if they want to sell into the European market.

“So they have to abide by the rules of the European Union, but at the same time, because we are not integrated into that market for food and agricultural products, they have to fill in a whole bunch of forms … to confirm that they’re observing the right standards, which is frankly crackers.”

The Foreign Secretary described Britain’s position outside the bloc as “pretty rubbish”, branding the “status quo” the “worst of all worlds”.

But the argument has met resistance from opponents who see closer integration as a threat to the independence secured through Brexit.

Nigel Farage has defended the freedom to diverge from European regulations, writing in the Daily Mail: “Divergence is our ability to make our own rules, laws, regulations, quotas, conditions, and conventions, free of interference from no-mark Eurocrats.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch also attacked the latest agreement, telling the CBI annual conference that Mr Burnham had struck a “terrible deal, because he made it clear he wouldn’t turn it down”.

She argued that Britain should concentrate on faster-growing economies, including India, Indonesia and the US, rather than deepening its reliance on Europe.

“Of course, Europe will always remain an important market but it is not the market of the future.

“If things carry on like this the world is going to look very different in 30 years than to what it does today. The question has always been: is it worth locking yourself into one market if it locks you out of another?”

The emerging contest is therefore about more than trade paperwork or youth visas. Mr Burnham’s allies want to redefine sovereignty as the ability to shape decisions beyond Britain’s borders. His opponents argue that the freedom to make independent rules is precisely what Brexit delivered. Whether voters accept either interpretation will determine how far the Prime Minister can take his European ambitions.