UK humiliated in Jerusalem: Israel forces 20 diplomats out as consulate is stripped of status

Britain’s diplomatic relationship with Israel has suffered a fresh rupture after Jerusalem stripped the British consulate in East Jerusalem of its previous status and more than 20 UK diplomats were forced to leave the country.

The confrontation marks one of the sharpest deteriorations in relations between two longstanding allies, following Britain’s decision to impose measures targeting Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirmed that the consulate had “ceased its functions”, while allowing a limited British presence to remain. Seven diplomats have been permitted to stay, with the wider diplomatic operation substantially reduced.

“We did not want to reach this point, but the Labour Government’s actions brought us here,” Sa’ar said.

The dispute centres on the status of East Jerusalem and Britain’s increasingly critical position on Israeli policy in the West Bank. London imposed sanctions on settlement-related trade and accused the Israeli government of failing to prevent what Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband described as “ethnic cleansing”. Israel responded by ordering the consulate to close within 30 days.

Yet Britain has refused to accept that the diplomatic mission has been closed.

Miliband said the UK did not recognise Israel’s legal authority to shut the nearly 200-year-old consulate and announced that the building would continue operating under a new designation.

“We have been clear that we do not accept that the Government of Israel has the legal right to close the British Consulate General in Jerusalem, which has been there for nearly 200 years,” he said.

“The UK Government reiterates its long-standing view that East Jerusalem is occupied territory.”

“Following discussions with the Government of Israel, our Consulate General building will not be closing, and will be known as the UK Mission, Jerusalem from today.”

“The UK Mission, Jerusalem is independent, operational, and will continue to deliver vital services and our work with the Palestinian people.”

The compromise prevents a complete diplomatic break, but the reduction in British personnel underlines the depth of the dispute.

The consulate, established in 1839, has traditionally handled Britain’s relations with Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, operating separately from the British embassy in Tel Aviv.

The symbolism of the confrontation was visible in East Jerusalem as the closure deadline expired. Signs and plaques identifying the building as the British Consulate General were removed, while the British flag remained flying.

Miliband said Britain had temporarily withdrawn staff and their families because it could not secure sufficient assurances over their safety.

“Without an understanding, we would not have the necessary assurances for the security and protections of our staff and premises,” he said.

“Accordingly, the UK has temporarily withdrawn a number of staff and families to ensure their safety and security.”

“We will work in the coming months to build back up our presence, and we will not take reciprocal action while such discussions are under way and credible.”

The decision not to retaliate immediately has prevented the dispute from escalating into a full diplomatic tit-for-tat. Reports had suggested Britain was considering expelling Israeli diplomats, although the Foreign Office declined to comment on “speculation and live discussions”.

The immediate crisis therefore ends in an uneasy compromise rather than a clean resolution.

Britain retains a diplomatic foothold in Jerusalem and says it will continue supporting Palestinians and a two-state solution. Israel, meanwhile, has demonstrated that its response to Britain’s settlement policy can reach the heart of the UK’s diplomatic presence in the region.

The episode leaves the two governments facing a more difficult question: how far can their increasingly divergent positions on the West Bank, settlements and Palestinian statehood move before the practical machinery of their bilateral relationship begins to fracture?

For now, the mission remains open. But its new name and sharply reduced diplomatic footprint provide a stark measure of how far relations have fallen.