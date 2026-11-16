Burnham prepares fresh Brexit battle as he seeks closer ties with Brussels

Prime Minister Andy Burnham will use a major foreign policy speech to defend closer ties with the European Union as a pragmatic “win-win” for Britain, arguing that the post-Brexit settlement negotiated by Boris Johnson has failed to deliver the benefits promised to voters.

Speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet ahead of a UK-EU summit this week, Burnham will make the case for a more constructive relationship with Brussels, insisting that Britain should be a “positive player” on the international stage rather than an adversary of its closest neighbours.

His intervention comes as the government prepares to pursue limited agreements on food standards, emissions trading and youth mobility, in an attempt to reduce trade friction and improve co-operation without reversing the central terms of Brexit.

But the speech is likely to reignite a political dispute that successive governments have struggled to contain as to how far Britain can move towards the EU without reopening the question of its departure.

Burnham is expected to deliver a blunt assessment of the existing settlement, saying: “It’s like the Emperor’s new clothes – where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth. Well, I say it as I see it. And to be frank, the Emperor has nothing on.

“The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we gained.”

The Prime Minister’s language marks a sharper political challenge to the Conservative approach than the technical negotiations now under way. Yet he will also seek to draw a clear boundary around his ambitions, ruling out any agreement that breaches Labour’s manifesto commitments.

That means no return to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement. Burnham has nevertheless argued that Britain should be prepared to examine options for its longer-term relationship with the bloc, with voters ultimately having a say in any fundamental change.

His remarks about the possibility of an “honest discussion” on free movement have already prompted questions about where his ambitions might lead. The government will be keen to reassure voters that closer co-operation does not amount to an attempt to reverse Brexit by stealth.

Downing Street has set two tests for any new agreement. It must improve on what the Prime Minister describes as the Conservatives’ “hard” Brexit deal, and it must pass what he calls the “Makerfield test”.

The latter is a political benchmark Burnham established after winning the Greater Manchester constituency in a by-election. The principle is that changes to the UK’s relationship with Europe must produce visible benefits for ordinary communities, rather than being judged solely by diplomatic or economic indicators.

Downing Street says this means “delivering real, tangible improvements in people’s everyday lives, particularly in communities that have felt neglected for too long”.

Burnham will present closer ties as an expression of a broader shift in Britain’s international posture, arguing that co-operation is not a concession but a means of advancing national interests.

“And look – the point is that this is a win-win,” he is expected to say. “It illustrates our new approach. Not adversarial. No longer burning bridges. But being constructive and positive – showing that we can come together to confront shared challenges.”

He will also argue that Britain should stop treating its values and interests as competing priorities. “Too often in foreign policy we pose a false choice between our values and our interests. But I see it differently. I think the two reinforce each other. Leading with our values. Because it’s right. And because it is in our interests.”

The political opposition, however, is preparing to portray the initiative as a distraction from domestic pressures and an attempt to reopen a question settled by the 2016 referendum.

Johnson, the former prime minister who negotiated the original post-Brexit agreement, has warned that Britain would vote to leave again if Burnham forced another referendum. In comments to the Telegraph, he echoed advice from former prime minister David Cameron against seeking to rejoin the bloc.

“I think that when he goes to the country, one way or the other, people will wake up to what is going on. They won’t want it, and he won’t succeed,” Johnson said. He added that he hoped Burnham would “have the wisdom not to do this”.

The intervention reflects Conservative efforts to frame closer European ties as a threat to the outcome of the referendum, despite polling suggesting that a majority of voters now favour either rejoining the EU or developing a closer relationship with it.

Alex Burghart, the Conservative deputy leader, accused Burnham of reviving the Brexit debate to divert attention from rising welfare spending and questions over defence funding.

“Nearly a decade after the Brexit referendum, Andy Burnham is reopening a debate the country settled long ago, while ignoring the challenges facing Britain today,” he said.

He also criticised the prospect of further payments to European projects, arguing that taxpayers should be told why money was being committed overseas while the government claimed it could not afford domestic priorities.

Oliver Lewis, Johnson’s former deputy Brexit negotiator and chair of the Stay Out anti-rejoin campaign group, went further, accusing the Prime Minister of preparing to undermine the promises on which he won support in Makerfield.

Lewis claimed that Burnham’s ultimate objective was to take Britain back into the EU, at a cost of £750mn a week. He also alleged that Friday’s agreement would send more money to Brussels, return control of British laws and open the door to increased immigration.

“Families struggling with the cost of living need a Prime Minister focused on their priorities instead,” he said.

For Burnham, the immediate test will be whether limited agreements can produce measurable gains without triggering a wider confrontation over sovereignty and immigration. The government is seeking to demonstrate that Brexit need not prevent practical co-operation with Europe.

But the political stakes extend beyond the summit. By declaring the existing settlement a failure while ruling out the most obvious routes to deeper integration, Burnham is attempting to occupy a narrow space between the demands of economic pragmatism and the enduring divisions of Brexit. Whether voters see that as a credible new direction or the beginning of another argument over Europe remains unresolved.