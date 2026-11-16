Burnham Brexit reset sparks sovereignty row as MPs denied vote on UK-EU deal

Andy Burnham is facing a political backlash over plans to reset Britain’s relationship with the EU, after Downing Street confirmed MPs will not be given a vote on any agreement reached at this week’s summit in Brussels.

The Prime Minister is due to meet EU leaders on November 20 to pursue a “new approach” to relations with the bloc, with ministers arguing that existing post-Brexit arrangements have created unnecessary obstacles to trade and co-operation.

But the decision to exclude Parliament from a vote on any deal struck at the summit is likely to intensify scrutiny of Labour’s approach to Brexit, particularly as Burnham prepares to deliver his sharpest criticism of Britain’s departure from the EU.

A Downing Street spokesman insisted the summit was about securing “a better deal for Britain”, arguing that the current arrangements had increased red tape and made tackling illegal migration harder.

“Parliament remains sovereign,” the spokesman said, while confirming MPs would not be asked to approve the agreement reached on Friday.

The government said any changes must pass what has become known as the “Makerfield test” — a reference to Burnham’s insistence that closer relations with Europe must deliver tangible benefits for voters and make them better off.

“Our focus is about getting a deal for Britain,” the spokesman added, describing existing trade barriers with the UK’s biggest trading partner as unnecessary.

Burnham is expected to reinforce that message at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in the City of London, where he is due to argue that Brexit “has not worked”.

He is also expected to compare the settlement to the Emperor’s New Clothes, suggesting that claims about its benefits have not been matched by reality.

The intervention could sharpen divisions within Labour over how far the government should go in rebuilding ties with Brussels. While ministers have ruled out returning to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement, Burnham has argued that the UK should remain open to a more ambitious long-term relationship.

The absence of a parliamentary vote adds another contentious dimension to the negotiations. Ministers are presenting the summit as a practical effort to reduce barriers and improve living standards, but critics may question whether an agreement with potentially significant consequences for Britain’s relationship with Europe should proceed without MPs having a direct say.

The political test will be whether the promised improvements are sufficiently tangible to justify the new settlement — and whether voters believe they have had a meaningful voice in it.