Motorists could have their cars seized immediately and receive penalty points under a Government crackdown on fake, cloned and deliberately unreadable number plates designed to evade speed cameras and escape detection by police.

The Department for Transport is considering sweeping changes to motoring penalties after police forces warned that criminals are exploiting loopholes to conceal vehicle identities, avoid road charges and frustrate enforcement.

The proposals could give officers stronger powers to confiscate vehicles displaying incorrect, altered or false registration plates, bringing the sanctions closer to those already available for motorists caught driving without insurance or in breach of their licence conditions.

The Government has confirmed that it is analysing responses to an extensive consultation on its Road Safety Strategy, which closed on May 11. Ministers say a formal response will be published in due course, although any new penalties would require legislative changes before they could be introduced.

The prospect of tougher enforcement has also raised questions about whether number plate checks should become a more stringent part of the annual MOT test.

Labour MP Grahame Morris asked Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander: “If she will introduce mandatory vehicle registration plate compliance checks as part of the MOT testing regime.”

Transport Minister Justin Madders said that number plates were already inspected during MOT tests, with examiners checking their legibility, display and compliance with legal requirements. Vehicles with plates that fail the standards can be refused an MOT certificate.

In a separate parliamentary question, Lord Spellar asked when proposed changes, including penalties for false or altered number plates, would come into force following the end of the consultation.

Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, a minister at the Department for Transport, replied: “The Department for Transport’s consultation on proposed changes to penalties for motoring offences closed on 11 May 2026. The Department received a substantial number of responses, which are being analysed. The Government will publish its response in due course.

“The consultation included proposals to introduce penalty points and vehicle seizure for offences involving incorrect, altered or false number plates. Any changes taken forward would require legislative amendments, and implementation would be subject to the necessary legislative processes.”

The proposed measures are intended to tackle so-called ghost plates: registration plates deliberately obscured, altered or manufactured to prevent automatic number plate recognition cameras from identifying vehicles.

Cloned plates, which use the registration of another vehicle, can also make it difficult for police to establish who is responsible for offences. Criminals can use such tactics to evade speed cameras, avoid paying road charges and disguise the identity or ownership of vehicles.

The Government has acknowledged that the problem goes beyond traffic enforcement, with fraudulent plates potentially allowing offenders to escape detection while shifting the financial burden of unpaid vehicle excise duty and road charges onto law-abiding motorists.

In a further response to Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis, who asked about tougher penalties for using and supplying false plates, mandatory verification during MOT tests and background checks on suppliers, Madders said the Government recognised the impact of number plate crime.

“The Government recognises the impact of number plate crime and is committed to addressing this issue,” he said.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency is working with police forces and the National Police Chiefs’ Council to improve the identification and enforcement of offences.

Madders added that the Government’s Road Safety Strategy, published on January 7, set out plans to review motoring offences and consider penalty points and vehicle seizure for motorists in charge of vehicles displaying incorrect, altered or false number plates.

He confirmed that existing MOT checks cover the front and rear plates, including their security, legibility, visibility and legal conformity.

However, ministers are also examining whether the system governing businesses that manufacture and supply registration plates needs tightening.

The DVLA is considering a more robust and auditable Register of Number Plate Suppliers, potentially involving changes to fees, the scheme’s structure, staffing resources and funding. The aim is to strengthen oversight of suppliers and the plates they produce, making it harder for criminals to obtain illegal registrations.

Police enforcement is also expected to be stepped up through a new National Roads Policing Coordination Centre, funded by the Department for Transport. The centre brings together forces across England to share intelligence, improve cooperation and make better use of data.

Its work includes increasing enforcement against illegal number plates and trialling technology designed to detect registrations deliberately created to evade cameras.

The crackdown forms part of a wider attempt to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Britain’s roads and strengthen police powers against offences considered inadequately punished.

The Government’s consultation highlighted concerns raised by police and road safety organisations that certain motoring offences do not attract additional sanctions such as penalty points or vehicle seizure.

The scale of the road safety challenge was set out in the strategy’s foreword by the then Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Transport.

“In 2024, there were 1,602 deaths on our roads – an average of around 30 a week, or 4 to 5 per day. There were also 27,865 serious injuries on our roads,” she said.

“Although the UK has some of the safest roads in the world, these figures remain far too high, and this government does not accept that these deaths and serious injuries are inevitable.”

She warned that road deaths had plateaued since 2010 and called for stronger action across a range of areas.

“With the number of UK road deaths having plateaued since 2010, it’s clear that strong, decisive action is long overdue. The government recognises the need to take action now to reduce casualties and damage on our roads. There is no silver bullet of one measure that will drastically reduce road death. Real progress will come when a range of measures work together, systematically and consistently, towards a common goal.”

The wider strategy also examines drink and drug driving, medical fitness to drive, possible mandatory eyesight tests for drivers aged over 70 and failures to comply with seatbelt requirements.

For number plate offences, ministers argue that existing powers do not adequately address the lengths some offenders go to conceal a vehicle’s identity.

The consultation said: “It’s harder for police to identify who is using a vehicle because some offenders go to great lengths to hide who owns it or who was driving – this makes it harder for the police to keep the public safe and pursue offenders.”

It also highlighted evidence of vehicles being disguised to avoid vehicle excise duty and other road-use charges, creating losses for the Treasury and an additional burden on compliant drivers.

Police already have powers to seize vehicles from motorists driving uninsured or outside the conditions of their licence. Officers must exercise those powers proportionately and retain discretion over whether confiscation is appropriate in individual cases.

The proposed changes could extend that approach to false and altered registration plates, giving police a stronger weapon against motorists deliberately hiding their identity.

For drivers, the immediate question is whether the Government will go beyond existing MOT inspections and introduce tougher verification requirements. Ministers have yet to confirm the final package, but the direction of travel is clear: fake and unreadable plates are firmly in the sights of a proposed national enforcement crackdown.