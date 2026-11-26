Anyone who’s read enough short-let reviews notices a pattern. Guests rarely mention the sofa, the art or the view for long. They mention the bed. “Comfiest bed we’ve slept in.” “Mattress was awful.” “Couldn’t sleep, curtains didn’t close.” The bedroom is where a guest spends a third of their stay and the only room they can’t avoid, and it’s the room where most hosts, having spent the budget on the kitchen and the living area, quietly cut corners. The five-star bedroom isn’t expensive. It’s just thought through.

The mattress is the review

There’s no way around this. A guest who sleeps badly gives four stars at best, whatever else the property does right, and a mattress that’s cheap, old or wrong for the bed is the most common cause. Hosts setting up a property should buy the mattress they’d want at home. Contract mattresses sold for lets are firm, thin and unpleasant, and they show up in reviews within a month.

The size matters too. A double at 135cm is what most lets have, and it’s what most couples find cramped; the properties that get the “best sleep” comments usually have a king. Where the room is too small for one, a good double is still worth having, and most sleep brands sell mattresses designed for double beds that are a level above the contract standard without costing a fortune. A protector under the sheet is essential. Two, in rotation, so one’s always clean.

The frame is the other half. Anything that creaks or moves gets mentioned. A solid frame, tightened, with a headboard that doesn’t bang the wall, is the baseline.

Bedding: Hotel standard, washed hot

White. Always white, because it can be washed at 60, bleached if needed, and read as clean in a way that patterned bedding can’t. Cotton, in a decent weight, with a sheet under the duvet so that the duvet cover can go longer between washes. A duvet in a tog that suits the season, ideally two, a light one and a heavier one, with the spare in the wardrobe and a note about it.

Pillows are where hosts fail most cheaply. Two per person, in two firmnesses, replaced every year or two because pillows go flat and yellow. A spare pair in the wardrobe for guests who want more.

Darkness and quiet

Guests wake early on holiday because the room is light, and then they review the curtains. Blackout blinds or lined curtains that actually meet in the middle are the single cheapest upgrade to a bedroom’s reviews. Where the property is on a road or above a bar, a mention in the listing plus a pair of earplugs on the bedside table turns a complaint into a compliment about thoughtfulness.

A fan in summer, a note about how the heating works in winter.

Bedside everything

Two bedside tables, each with a lamp that has a switch within reach and a warm bulb. A socket or a USB charging point on each side, since guests’ phones are the first thing they look for. A glass and a small bottle of water. A box of tissues. A hook or a small tray for jewellery and watches. Nothing else, because clutter reads as someone else’s bedroom.

The wardrobe guests actually use

Hangers, at least ten, all matching. A shelf that’s empty. A luggage rack or a low bench, because guests live out of a suitcase and the alternative is the suitcase on the bed. A full-length mirror. An iron and board somewhere findable, and a hairdryer in the drawer with a note saying it’s there.

Small signals that someone cares

A folded throw at the foot of the bed in a colour that isn’t white, so the bed looks dressed. A robe on the back of the door in a larger property. A note on the pillow with the Wi-Fi password and a dinner recommendation. A spare blanket visible in the wardrobe. A bin. These are the details guests photograph, and they cost almost nothing.

A second bedroom, where there’s one, deserves the same treatment as the first. Hosts tend to put the money into the master and leave the spare with the old mattress, and the guest who draws the short straw is the one who writes the review. Two equal bedrooms rate better than one good one and one afterthought.

What to remove

Personal photographs. The host’s clothes, if any remain. Books that aren’t for guests. Anything under the bed. The tired cushion that’s been on the chair for years. Strong scents, which some guests love and others can’t sleep with. Anything breakable within reach of a child.

The check every turnover

Strip the bed, check the mattress protector, look at the pillows, open the blinds and close them, switch every lamp on and off, check the sockets, look under the bed, run a hand along the top of the headboard. Five minutes, every time, is what keeps a five-star bedroom at five stars.

Closing thoughts

The bedroom is where the review is written. A mattress that’s better than expected, white bedding washed hot, real darkness, a lamp and a socket on each side, somewhere for the suitcase and a few signs that the host has thought about the person in the bed: that’s the list, and it’s shorter and cheaper than the kitchen’s. Get it right and the guests come back, which is the only rating that matters.