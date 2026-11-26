In modern software development, architectural decisions have a direct impact on time to market, development costs and a business’s ability to adapt to change. Based on the experience of Macrocortex AI experts, one of the common challenges faced by IT teams is choosing between a microservices architecture and a modular monolith. Despite the popularity of microservices, adopting them during the early stages of product development is not always justified. In many cases, such a strategy creates additional technical and organisational difficulties that slow down the implementation of business ideas.

Macrocortex AI is an IT engineering company specialising in the development and integration of AI services into business processes. Macrocortex AI is officially registered in the United Kingdom.

“Architecture should help a business test hypotheses more quickly, rather than require it to spend time maintaining infrastructure. If a product is still in the process of finding a viable development model, excessive architectural complexity can become a serious barrier to its launch,” says a software architecture expert at the IT company Macrocortex AI.

Why some companies adopt microservices too early: insights from Macrocortex AI

Macrocortex AI notes that a microservices architecture involves dividing an application into independent services, each responsible for a particular area of business functionality. This allows components to be deployed separately, scaled according to demand and managed by autonomous teams. However, these benefits do not arise automatically. Clearly defined boundaries between services, stable interaction contracts, properly configured monitoring and a sufficient level of engineering maturity are required.

A common mistake is for companies to adopt microservices based on the experience of large technology corporations. As a result, a small team is forced to maintain a distributed system before any significant user demand has arisen.

“There is no reason to replicate the architecture of a large technology company simply because it works for them. What works well for dozens of teams and millions of users may be unnecessarily complex for a start-up that is only beginning to establish its business processes,” notes the chief technology officer at the IT company Macrocortex AI.

Common mistakes when migrating to microservices too early

Macrocortex AI notes that each individual service requires the configuration of deployment, configuration management, monitoring, logging and error-handling processes. Message brokers, service-discovery mechanisms, secrets management and other components may also be required.

Such components may be necessary for a large system. For a product at the MVP stage, however, they will generally only increase the time required to prepare the infrastructure and divert the team’s attention away from implementing functionality.

“At an early stage of product development, every additional technical component must justify its cost. If the team has not yet validated its core business hypotheses, complex infrastructure may merely delay the point at which the product begins to deliver value,” says the head of the Macrocortex AI development team.

Another problem arises when performing operations that span several services. In a monolithic application, certain actions can be performed within a single database transaction. In a distributed system, maintaining consistency of state across services requires additional mechanisms.

“Sound architecture begins not with the number of services, but with an understanding of the business domain. If the boundaries of responsibility are defined incorrectly, dividing the system into dozens of components will merely increase the number of dependencies,” explains a software architect at Macrocortex AI.

Microservices are sometimes adopted in anticipation of future growth in user numbers. However, potential demand does not in itself mean that the system already requires each component to be scaled independently. The actual bottleneck may be an inefficient database query, missing indexes, transaction locking or a slow external integration. Dividing an application into services does not guarantee that such problems will be resolved. At the initial stages, query optimisation, caching, horizontal application scaling and moving resource-intensive background tasks into separate processes may therefore prove more effective.

Macrocortex AI recommendation: a modular monolith as a practical alternative

A modular monolith is an architectural approach based on controlled dependencies, public interfaces and restricted access to the internal implementation of components.

“A modular monolith provides a well-structured architecture without introducing the complexity of a distributed system from the outset. It allows the team to adapt business rules quickly while maintaining clear boundaries between components. Our analysts’ findings and project data support this approach,” explains an enterprise systems development expert at Macrocortex AI.

In conclusion, the experts note that premature migration to a microservices architecture may result in excessive infrastructure complexity, increased costs and delays in launching new business functionality. A modular monolith, on the other hand, offers a practical alternative: it enables business logic to be implemented more rapidly while preserving the ability to evolve the architecture at a later stage.