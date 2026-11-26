Britain is committing £8.7 billion to keeping its nuclear submarine fleet operational, as mounting maintenance problems threaten to undermine the continuous at-sea deterrent at the heart of the country’s national defence.

The Ministry of Defence has signed a five-year contract with Babcock, the defence group, in what is the largest agreement in the company’s history. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the deal would “get our subs out of the docks and into the sea faster”, addressing persistent problems that have left submarines unavailable for months.

The agreement comes as the perceived threat to Britain has intensified, particularly from Russia’s growing military presence in the northern Atlantic. Yet the Royal Navy’s four nuclear-armed submarines have faced a succession of technical faults, placing additional pressure on vessels still available for patrols.

HMS Vengeance recently spent a record 217 days submerged before returning to dock this month, highlighting the extraordinary demands placed on operational crews when other submarines are undergoing maintenance.

The fleet provides Britain’s continuous at-sea nuclear deterrent. Its submarines remain concealed beneath the oceans, preserving the ability to launch Trident missiles even if the country’s land-based weapons are destroyed.

Gen Sir Gwyn Jenkins, head of the Royal Navy, acknowledged the scale of the challenge this month, saying Britain needed to “improve our submarine maintenance”.

The new contract will fund work at Devonport naval base in Plymouth and Faslane in Scotland. A separate memorandum of understanding could extend the arrangement to as long as 15 years, giving Babcock a longer-term role in supporting the submarine force.

The Government expects the investment to create 3,000 British jobs, alongside about 2,500 apprenticeship and graduate opportunities.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: “Keeping the public safe will always be my top priority. This investment is a clear demonstration of that commitment – supporting not just the submarines that maintain our nuclear deterrent but also the people who build and maintain them.”

Streeting added: “We’re not going to repeat the mistakes of the past, where investment in our nuclear capability was delayed. Even when we have to move funding from other departments, we will prioritise our nuclear deterrent and getting Britain war-fighting ready.”

The spending comes amid political opposition to Trident, with the Green Party and other critics arguing that the nuclear programme should be dismantled and its funding redirected.

Babcock is already building five Type 31 frigates for the Royal Navy at Rosyth, although that programme has faced cost pressures.

Investors welcomed the submarine contract, sending Babcock shares up 7% on Thursday to nearly £11, their highest level since August, although still below an earlier record of almost £15.

Chief executive Harry Holt said the agreement would “increase submarine availability and develop the skills, infrastructure and capability to support the Royal Navy’s submarine force for the years ahead.”