Investors in listed companies get a steady stream of material: quarterly results, earnings calls, analyst notes and regulatory announcements. Private companies offer almost none of that, yet they are where much of the growth, and much of the risk, sits. Reading them well takes a different method, and it starts with accepting how little the headline numbers will tell you.

Why private company research is hard

Start with what is publicly available. In the UK, Companies House holds a company’s filings, and it is free to search. But many smaller companies can file abridged accounts that leave out the profit and loss account, and full accounts can land many months after the year end. By the time a figure appears, it may describe a business that no longer exists in that form.

The other main source is what companies say about themselves. Funding announcements, awards and launch posts are written to impress. They tell you that money was raised or a product shipped, not whether customers are staying or margins are holding. Neither source is useless, but neither is enough alone.

Signals worth tracking instead

When financials are thin, the useful evidence is behavioural. These are the signals experienced analysts tend to watch:

Hiring. A steady rise in sales and engineering roles suggests demand. A sudden stop, or a run of senior departures, deserves a question.

Filings. New charges registered against company assets, share allotments, changes of directors and late filings each say something about funding and governance.

Customer evidence. Named case studies, new integrations, partner listings and changes to a pricing page show what the company is actually selling, and to whom.

Leadership and ownership. Who joins the board, who leaves and who holds the shares can change a thesis faster than a revenue figure.

Regulatory and legal records. Authorisations, patents, trademarks and court notices move slowly but are hard to fake.

No single signal settles anything. The value comes from seeing several of them move in the same direction over time.

Mistakes that skew the picture

A few errors come up repeatedly:

Treating press coverage as proof. Coverage follows announcements, and announcements follow whatever the company wants to be known for.

Relying on stale records. A company marked active in a database may have stopped trading months ago, or changed its business entirely.

Survivorship bias. Studying only the companies that are still around makes the average look better than it was.

Reading activity as traction. Rapid hiring can mean growth, or it can mean spending ahead of revenue that has not arrived.

Looking once. A diligence snapshot goes out of date quickly, and the changes after you look are often the ones that matter.

Build a process you can repeat

A simple routine beats an ambitious one that nobody maintains. Write the thesis in one sentence, along with what would prove it wrong. Keep the watchlist short enough to review properly. For every claim in your notes, record the source and the date. Keep facts and interpretation apart, so that when your view changes you can see why. Then set a regular review, monthly for most holdings, and look only at what has changed.

Where software fits

Software can take over part of the monitoring work. Hintwise, for example, offers an investment intelligence solution built for investors and deal teams. It is designed to help users find new opportunities, monitor a specific investment thesis, and track portfolio companies through watchlists, and it produces diligence briefs in which company developments link back to their sources. That last feature is the one to test in any tool you evaluate. A summary you cannot trace to a filing, announcement or web page is a summary you cannot check, and no dashboard changes that. A sensible trial is to run a tool against a company you already know well and see whether it surfaces what you know, flags what you missed, and shows where each point came from.

Private company research rewards patience and paperwork more than clever shortcuts. Look for behaviour, not just reported figures, verify against primary sources and keep checking. Tools can speed that up, but the judgement about what a signal means still belongs to the investor.