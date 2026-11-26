Labour has been accused of “shamefully abandoning” its election promise to ban foie gras imports after the Government conceded it would be unable to stop the sale of the controversial delicacy under its new agreement with the European Union.

The Prime Minister’s spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday that Britain would not be able to introduce measures preventing imports of pâté made from the livers of force-fed ducks and geese, following the deal signed in Brussels on Friday.

The agreement, intended to reduce post-Brexit red tape and strengthen trading arrangements, has already attracted criticism from opponents who argue that the UK has surrendered control over its own rules.

Animal welfare campaigners condemned the foie gras concession as a betrayal of voters and a devastating setback for efforts to end the trade.

Abigail Penny, executive director of Animal Equality UK, said: “The promise was to stop this cruelty being imported and sold here, and that is exactly the promise it has now shamefully abandoned.

“It’s been a crime to force-feed ducks and geese here for two decades, yet still the diseased livers of terrified birds can be served up as a ‘luxury’ to a privileged few. It is hard to imagine a practice more hideous than force-feeding, and the Government had a clear chance to take a stand against it.

“Instead it has bent to pressure, putting the wishes of its European counterparts ahead of its own voters, who overwhelmingly want this trade to end. It is a deeply sad day for these birds.”

She added: “Having brazenly broken its promise on foie gras, this Government now urgently needs to keep its word on its other commitments, before it loses even more public trust.”

During the 2024 general election campaign, Labour’s then shadow environment secretary Steve Reed pledged to ban foie gras imports. However, the commitment was not included in the party’s official manifesto.

The Government has maintained that the domestic prohibition on producing foie gras and force-feeding birds will remain in place.

The Prime Minister’s spokeswoman said: “We are keeping our long-standing domestic ban on foie gras production and using force feeding.

“The deal does mean we cannot introduce measures to stop EU goods such as foie gras from being sold in Great Britain.

“But we will use our ability to shape EU rules and keep sharing the UK’s views and experience as we work with the EU on protecting and improving animal welfare.”