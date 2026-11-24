B&Q owner Kingfisher has upgraded its annual profit forecast for the second time in two months, encouraged by a recovery in UK trading and strong growth at Screwfix as shoppers returned to DIY stores following the summer heatwaves.

The home improvement group raised its guidance for full-year pre-tax profits to between £610 million and £640 million, up from its previous forecast of £595 million to £635 million. It had already lifted its outlook in September, signalling growing confidence that trading conditions are improving.

Kingfisher reported a 0.9 per cent increase in like-for-like sales across the group in the three months to October 31. At B&Q, sales in the UK and Ireland fell by just 1 per cent, narrowing the decline from 1.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

The improvement suggests that demand is beginning to stabilise after unusually hot summer weather discouraged shoppers from visiting stores. Screwfix proved a particular bright spot, recording a 6.9 per cent jump in comparable store sales.

The group, which also operates European chains including Brico Depot and Castorama, said extended summer conditions had boosted seasonal purchases of garden furniture, outdoor power tools and plants. As temperatures fell, demand shifted towards heating products.

Painting and other core categories also performed well as “weather and footfall normalised” during the quarter.

However, consumers remained reluctant to commit to larger purchases. Sales of big-ticket products continued to struggle, particularly bathroom ranges, although stronger demand for kitchens provided some compensation.

Online trading offered another source of momentum. Sales through B&Q’s website rose 16 per cent after the retailer introduced a “natural language” search function, while group-wide online sales increased 15 per cent, excluding Screwfix.

Outgoing chief executive Thierry Garnier said the group had delivered a solid performance and continued to gain market share.

“We delivered a solid quarter, with continued market share gains and strong momentum across our strategic growth drivers of trade, e-commerce and marketplace.

“This gives us the confidence to upgrade our guidance.”

The improved outlook comes as Mr Garnier prepares to leave after nearly seven years at the helm. He announced in May that he would step down to lead Netherlands-headquartered supermarket group Ahold Delhaize, but will remain in post until the end of the year.

His successor, Sebastian Gundel, currently leads European DIY chain OBI and is due to join Kingfisher on February 1. Chief financial officer Bhavesh Mistry will take over as interim chief executive for the month before Mr Gundel arrives.

Despite the upgraded forecast, Kingfisher shares fell 4 per cent in midday trading on Tuesday, suggesting investors had already priced in much of the improvement following the recent rally.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said investors were probably taking profits after the shares’ strong run.

“The UK business continues to be propped up by Screwfix, while there are signs of progress in a tough French market.

“Outgoing chief executive Thierry Garnier should be happy that he’s managed to stabilise the business after a lengthy challenging period.

“Garnier will be able to leave next month with his head held high.”

The latest upgrade provides a more positive handover for Mr Garnier, although the continuing weakness in big-ticket spending underlines the challenges facing the incoming chief executive.