Grocery inflation rises again as winter bills squeeze households

British households face a fresh squeeze on their finances this winter as supermarket prices begin rising faster again, energy bills climb and shoppers respond to Government warnings to prepare for possible disruption to essential services.

Grocery inflation reached 2.6 per cent in October, up from 2.5 per cent in September, according to Worldpanel by Numerator.

Although the increase remains far below the peaks of recent years, the latest figures suggest the downward trajectory in food price inflation has stalled.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Worldpanel, said: “While prices are rising at a slower rate than at the beginning of the year, the direction of travel has changed.”

The renewed pressure comes as the latest energy price cap increase coincided with colder weather in October, leaving households facing higher heating costs just as they enter the traditionally expensive winter months.

McKevitt warned that shoppers would be scrutinising supermarket prices closely as budgets came under pressure from several directions.

At the same time, consumers have begun adding emergency essentials to their regular grocery purchases following the Government’s Be Ready campaign, launched on October 22.

The initiative encouraged households to maintain enough supplies to cope with up to three days of disruption to essential services. Its impact was quickly visible at supermarket checkouts.

In the 10 days following its launch, sales of hand sanitiser rose by 83 per cent compared with the same period in 2025. Bottled water sales increased by 67 per cent, while purchases of tinned and jarred goods climbed by 37 per cent.

However, the figures suggest a measured response rather than widespread panic buying. Fewer than one in three households purchased bottled water during October.

“Shoppers clearly took notice of the Be Ready campaign, but this wasn’t panic buying,” McKevitt said.

He added that consumers were incorporating recommended items into their normal weekly shops rather than filling trolleys with large quantities of emergency supplies.

Purchasing patterns for tinned meat offered further evidence of gradual preparation. The number of people buying the product daily rose by 43 per cent after the campaign began, equivalent to around 400,000 additional shoppers each day. Yet the typical quantity bought remained stable at approximately 500g per person.

October spending also received a seasonal boost from Halloween. Pumpkin sales rose 10 per cent year on year, while tubs of sugar confectionery recorded a 28 per cent increase as households prepared for trick-or-treaters.

The latest figures also revealed diverging fortunes among Britain’s supermarket groups.

Ocado was the strongest performer over the 12 weeks to November 1, increasing sales by 12.3 per cent and securing a record market share of 2.3 per cent. Marks & Spencer recorded even stronger grocery sales growth through its own stores, up 14.6 per cent.

Lidl delivered the biggest market share gain, adding 0.4 percentage points to reach 8.6 per cent after till spending increased by 6.6 per cent. Waitrose also edged higher, rising from 4.4 per cent to 4.5 per cent as sales grew 2.2 per cent.

Tesco remained Britain’s largest supermarket, holding 27.8 per cent of the market, followed by Sainsbury’s at 15.5 per cent. Asda recorded an 11.3 per cent share as new chief executive David Potts began his tenure, while Aldi held 10.4 per cent.

Morrisons reached 8.3 per cent after sales grew 2 per cent, while Co-op maintained a 5.3 per cent share.

For consumers, however, the central concern is less about the battle for supermarket market share than the mounting cost of everyday essentials.

With food inflation edging upwards, energy bills rising and households being encouraged to prepare for potential disruption, Britain’s shoppers face a winter in which careful budgeting is likely to become increasingly important.