Next lifts sales forecasts as international growth offsets UK slowdown and warm-weather slump

Fashion retailer Next has raised its annual sales forecast after stronger-than-expected international growth offset slowing demand in the UK, where unusually warm September weather discouraged shoppers from buying autumn and winter clothing.

The high-street group said full-price sales increased 8.1 per cent in the 13 weeks to October 31 compared with the same period last year, beating its guidance by approximately £33mn.

The performance exceeded its previous forecast of 5.8 per cent growth for the half-year and followed a 7.7 per cent increase in the first six months of its financial year.

But the headline figures masked a widening divergence between its domestic and overseas markets. UK sales growth slowed to 2 per cent during the quarter, compared with 3.6 per cent in the first half.

Online sales in Britain also lost momentum, growing 4.4 per cent against 7.4 per cent previously, while retail sales remained under pressure, declining 1.7 per cent.

Next said British trading had slowed “as expected”, pointing to a “volatile” performance amid pressure on household budgets. It also highlighted unusually warm temperatures in September, which dampened demand for seasonal clothing across significant parts of the month.

The weakness reflects a broader challenge facing fashion retailers, which rely on cooler autumn weather to stimulate purchases of coats, jackets and other higher-priced seasonal items.

The Office for National Statistics recently reported that sales volumes among fashion retailers declined in September as warmer conditions affected demand for autumn and winter ranges.

Next’s international operation provided a striking contrast. Overseas sales surged 32.2 per cent, substantially outperforming the company’s previous forecast of 20.5 per cent growth.

The retailer attributed the performance to stronger direct sales and third-party aggregators, supported by increased marketing investment.

The strength of overseas trading has prompted the group to upgrade its expectations for the full financial year ending in January. It now forecasts total sales growth of 7.6 per cent to £7.54bn, compared with its previous prediction of 6.9 per cent and £7.49bn.

Pre-tax profits are still expected to rise 8.4 per cent to £1.255bn.

The upgraded outlook demonstrates how Next’s international expansion is increasingly cushioning weaknesses in its traditional UK market. However, the slowdown at home underlines the pressures facing retailers as consumers remain cautious and weather conditions disrupt seasonal shopping patterns.