Low-income pensioners, renters and people with fewer educational qualifications could bear the greatest cost if Britain raises the state pension age beyond 70, an expert has warned, as a political row over the future of the triple lock intensifies.

Joanna Elson, chief executive of Independent Age, said further increases to the age at which people qualify for the state pension risk pushing more vulnerable older people into poverty, particularly as healthy life expectancy is declining.

Her warning follows comments by pensions minister Torsten Bell, who suggested the Conservatives would have to accelerate planned increases to the state pension age if they insisted on preserving the triple lock in its current form.

The guarantee means the state pension rises annually by whichever is highest of inflation, average earnings growth or 2.5 per cent. Labour plans to retain it for the remainder of this parliament before changing how it is calculated from April 2030.

Elson cited research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies showing that renters and people with lower levels of education were disproportionately affected when the state pension age rose from 65 to 66.

“Our helpline already hears from too many older people on low incomes having to cut back on essentials to pay their bills,” she wrote in the Guardian.

“With poverty in later life on the rise, and healthy life expectancy reversing, we need to think very hard indeed about how to mitigate these impacts if we contemplate further rises.”

The intervention highlights the difficult choices facing ministers as the cost of supporting an ageing population puts increasing pressure on public finances.

The government estimates that maintaining the triple lock in its current form could cost as much as £50bn a year by 2050. Bell argued that retaining the guarantee without changing its structure would require other measures to keep the state pension system financially sustainable.

“If you don’t want to have an adjustment to the triple lock, then you will need to do other things to make the state pension remotely sustainable,” he said.

Bell accused the Conservatives of having previously accelerated increases to the pension age at short notice, pointing to decisions taken in 2011 and 2014.

“Some people had as little as five years’ notice,” he said, arguing that the party could pursue similarly aggressive changes if it opposed reforming the triple lock.

The state pension age is currently scheduled to rise to 68 between 2044 and 2046. Bell suggested that preserving the existing guarantee could ultimately force increases much further, potentially requiring people to wait until their 70s before receiving their pension.

The Conservatives have criticised Labour’s planned changes to the triple lock, which will no longer guarantee an earnings-linked increase where the pension has already outpaced recent wage growth.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced the proposed reform at Labour’s conference, with savings earmarked for a planned national care service.

But the debate exposes a growing tension between protecting pensioners’ incomes and controlling the long-term cost of retirement provision. For people in poor health or physically demanding jobs, a higher pension age could mean more than a delayed payment: it could mean years of financial insecurity at precisely the point they are least able to work.