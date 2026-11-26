Small businesses have been warned to brace for further interest rate increases after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told MPs that additional rises were “more likely than not” unless energy prices fall.

The warning threatens to deepen pressure on companies already grappling with higher borrowing costs, with owners facing renewed uncertainty over whether they can afford to expand, recruit or invest.

Many small firms have only just absorbed a rate increase this month. Bailey’s comments suggest that relief may remain some distance away, particularly if energy prices continue to fuel inflationary pressures.

Businesses with variable-rate loans, overdrafts and asset finance are likely to feel the impact most immediately, as higher borrowing costs feed through into monthly repayments and operating expenses.

For smaller companies, which often have less financial headroom than larger businesses, even relatively modest increases can make a significant difference to cash flow.

The prospect of further rises is also likely to delay decisions that were already being approached cautiously. Owners considering taking on staff, purchasing equipment or opening new premises may choose to wait until the direction of interest rates becomes clearer.

That uncertainty risks weighing on investment and growth at a time when many businesses are already struggling to manage rising costs.

Bailey’s warning places energy prices at the centre of the outlook. Unless they fall, businesses may have to prepare for another period of tighter financial conditions, with borrowing becoming more expensive and confidence further undermined.

For small firms, the danger is that the cost of keeping their businesses running continues to rise just as the appetite to take financial risks begins to disappear.

Managing Director of business finance specialists Aurora Capital, George Holmes, said: “Small businesses have only just absorbed one rate rise this month, and yesterday’s warning that more are likely unless energy prices fall will put the brakes on decisions firms were already nervous about making.

Owners on variable-rate loans, overdrafts and asset finance will feel it straight away, and many will hold off on hiring or investment until they know where rates settle.

“The timing is tough. January brings higher energy bills, the quarterly VAT bill and the post-Christmas dip in trade all at once, so cash flow is about to be squeezed from several directions. A firm that was managing comfortably in the autumn can find itself short by February.

“The Bank has a job to do on inflation, but when the path for rates hangs on energy prices that even the Governor calls unpredictable, planning becomes guesswork. Uncertainty becomes a cost in itself when lenders and borrowers are both waiting to see what happens next.