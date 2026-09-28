Iran rejects RAF Fairford bomb plot link as UK counter-terrorism probe continues

Iran has “categorically rejected” any involvement in the suspected bomb plot near RAF Fairford, as British counter-terrorism investigators continue examining whether Tehran has any connection to the arrests of five London men.

The five suspects, all male British nationals in their 20s, were detained on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offences after three vans were discovered close to the Gloucestershire airbase, which is used by US forces.

Counter Terrorism Policing is investigating a possible link to Iran, but no motive or connection has been established.

The Iranian embassy in London issued a strongly worded denial, accusing British individuals and media organisations of spreading what it described as “unfounded and malicious speculations”.

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“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran to the arrest of five suspects in the vicinity of RAF Fairford base,” it said.

It described the allegations as “fabricated speculations” and claimed they would fuel “Iranophobia propaganda in the UK”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to take appropriate legal measures, as necessary, to safeguard the rights and interests of the country and its people,” the embassy added.

Counter-terrorism officers continued detailed examinations at the scene overnight as investigators sought to establish what the suspects were doing, what they knew and whether there was any underlying motivation.

The men include four suspects from Westminster, aged between 23 and 25, alongside 24-year-olds from Camden and Brent.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said the investigation remained a “complex and substantial operation” involving local and national police, the Ministry of Defence and other agencies.

“We recognise the considerable disruption residents have experienced,” she said.

Evans said the continued deployment of resources was necessary to protect national security and “above all, to help keep the local community safe”.

She also praised emergency services personnel, including armed officers who responded initially without knowing what they might encounter.

“There has understandably been considerable speculation about the possible motivation for this incident, as well as wider geopolitical questions,” she said.

“At this stage, however, I would ask that Counter Terrorism Policing is given the time and space needed to conduct a thorough and careful investigation.”

The suspects remain detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, with a custody extension secured until later today.

The investigation began after a resident in Whelford called 999 after seeing three vans and masked men close to the base. Dozens of homes were subsequently evacuated while bomb disposal teams examined the scene.

The arrests come against a wider backdrop of concerns over Iranian-linked activity in Britain, but investigators have yet to establish whether any such connection exists in the Fairford case.