‘Two 10-year plans in 10 months’: Labour mocked as Burnham’s grand vision is watered down

Andy Burnham’s flagship 10-year plan for Britain is facing a significant scaling back before its publication, with the Prime Minister’s long-promised blueprint for transforming the country now expected to comprise a speech, a slimmed-down document and months of further consultation.

The strategy, billed as a central pillar of Labour’s governing agenda, was expected to be unveiled this autumn and set out how the government intends to reshape the economy and public services over the next decade.

insiders have told the New Statesman that the document will be “slimmer than expected”, with the full programme of measures pushed into next year.

Instead of presenting a detailed package of policies, funding commitments and delivery targets before Christmas, Burnham is expected to make a speech accompanied by an initial draft. That would then be followed by a consultation lasting between six and nine months before the strategy is published in full.

The timetable raises questions over when ministers will translate the Prime Minister’s ambitions into concrete decisions, and how the government intends to pay for them. Businesses, local authorities and public services could face a prolonged wait for clarity on the policies that will shape investment and planning over the coming decade.

Burnham defended the schedule in an interview with ITV News, saying: “It’s going to come at the end of this year. You’re talking 2027 to 2037, so it’s way beyond this Parliament.”

The Prime Minister had previously presented the plan as a defining statement of his administration’s ambitions. In his first speech on the steps of Downing Street in July, he promised it would take Britain “from where we are now to where we all want Britain to be”.

Addressing MPs in September, he said it would “set out plans for stronger public control over these essentials, making them work for people and places again”.

The expected priorities include reindustrialisation, greater devolution, infrastructure expansion and reducing the cost of living. But the latest reports suggest that the government has yet to settle how those broad objectives will be translated into detailed commitments, or what resources will be required to deliver them.

The uncertainty became a point of attack for the Conservatives at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday. With Burnham in the Caribbean for a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, First Secretary of State Louise Haigh faced questions from Tory deputy leader Alex Burghart.

Burghart questioned Labour’s reliance on long-term strategies, comparing the new proposal with an earlier 10-year plan associated with the party.

“I’m old enough to remember Keir Starmer’s 10-year plan because it was six months ago,” he said. “This is the only political party in history to have two 10-year plans in 10 months.”

He then challenged the government to commit to reducing what he called “this record welfare bill, the highest welfare bill ever” as part of Burnham’s strategy.

Haigh insisted ministers were already taking action to curb spending and rejected the suggestion that Labour was failing to address the issue.

“The Honourable Gentleman can ask me the same question four or five times and I’m going to keep answering in the same way,” she said.

“We are taking steps already to bring the welfare bill down and we’ll take further, we’ve committed to legislate.”

She accused the Conservatives of repeatedly raising problems involving welfare, defence, immigration and the economy that Labour had inherited.

“This Labour Government is committed to tackling it all and no matter what he brings we are taking steps to deliver all of it,” she said.

The debate exposes the challenge facing Burnham as he seeks to establish a long-term programme while delivering results within the current parliamentary term. A strategy covering 2027 to 2037 may extend beyond the government’s immediate electoral horizon, but its credibility will depend on whether it sets out practical decisions rather than simply another round of consultation.

For now, the Prime Minister’s promised decade of change remains a work in progress, with the most detailed version of his flagship plan still some way from publication.