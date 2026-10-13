Thornberry wants Britain back in Brussels without fresh public vote

Senior Labour MP challenges political taboo over rejoining the bloc, as Andy Burnham signals a fresh push to reshape Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with Brussels

Labour has been plunged into a fresh Brexit confrontation after Dame Emily Thornberry urged the UK to rejoin the European Union without holding a second referendum, warning that opponents of reopening the debate should “get over it”.

Thornberry, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said EU membership should become an explicit Labour manifesto commitment, allowing voters to decide the question at a general election rather than through a separate referendum.

“Why shouldn’t we talk about it when the majority of people agree with me that Brexit was a disaster, and we ought to get back into the European Union,” she told Sky News.

The Islington South and Finsbury MP rejected the idea that rejoining the bloc required another nationwide vote, arguing that a general election could provide the necessary democratic mandate.

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“I don’t think we need to have another referendum, but what we can do is have it in the manifesto, and then people can have a choice,” she said.

Her intervention risks reopening one of the most divisive questions in British politics, exposing Labour to accusations that it is preparing to reverse Brexit without a dedicated public vote.

Richard Tice, Reform UK’s business, trade and energy spokesman, responded furiously on X, warning that Labour had underestimated the political consequences.

“If Labour think they can rejoin the EU without a referendum, they have no idea what they are unleashing. No idea at all,” he said.

The row follows Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s announcement in the House of Commons that he would pursue a “serious dialogue” about Britain’s future relationship with the EU at a summit in Brussels next month.

Burnham declared that “sticking with the status quo is not good enough for Britain”, adding that the UK must consider “different options for our relationship [with the EU] in the long term”.

Thornberry’s comments push that argument considerably further, shifting the debate from closer cooperation towards full membership.

For Labour, the economic and political stakes are substantial. Supporters of closer EU ties argue that the current relationship limits Britain’s opportunities, while opponents warn that any attempt to reverse Brexit could reignite public anger and deepen political divisions.

The question now confronting Labour is whether it can sell a more ambitious European strategy as economic pragmatism — without triggering another Brexit battle.