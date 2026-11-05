Ukrainian drones deletes ‘Moscow’s fuel lifeline’ in a fifth attack on Rosneft refinery

Ukraine has intensified its campaign against Russia’s energy infrastructure after long-range drones struck the Rosneft-owned Ryazan oil refinery, sending fireballs into the night sky and marking the fifth major attack on the country’s refining network in barely a week.

Dramatic footage circulating on Ukrainian monitoring channels showed drones penetrating Russian defences before striking the industrial complex. Thick black smoke and orange flames subsequently rose above the facility, which supplies fuel to Moscow and other parts of central Russia.

The attack underlines Kyiv’s increasingly systematic effort to undermine the industrial infrastructure sustaining Russia’s war machine, targeting refineries and processing facilities rather than crude production alone.

Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian official, shared footage of the blaze, describing the facility as one of Russia’s largest oil-processing plants, with an annual capacity of about 17mn-18mn tonnes of crude.

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“In Russia, the Ryazan oil refinery is burning after a drone attack. Part of Rosneft, it is one of Russia’s largest oil processing facilities, with an annual capacity of around 17-18 million tonnes of crude oil,” he wrote.

The plant produces gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, bitumen, and jet fuel, including TS-1 aviation kerosene used by Russian military aircraft. It supplies Moscow and other parts of central Russia and reportedly provides fuel for the Russian defence ministry.”

He later posted further images with the caption: “Russian landscapes. Ryazan oil refinery after an attack.”

Pavel Malkov, governor of Ryazan region, confirmed fires at industrial sites, power cuts in parts of the city and damage caused by falling debris. He reported one person injured and subsequently claimed that more than 200 drones had targeted the region.

Independent Russian outlet Astra and Ukrainian channel Exilenova+ identified the refinery as the main target. A nearby Wildberries logistics warehouse was also reported to be on fire.

The Ryazan facility, one of Russia’s three largest refineries, has previously been targeted. A strike on October 15 reportedly forced one of its primary crude-processing units offline.

The latest assault follows attacks since October 30 on refineries in Novokuibyshevsk in Samara, Bashneft-Novoil in Ufa, Lukoil’s Kstovo plant and the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl. Together, the three facilities highlighted in the supplied reports account for roughly 10 per cent of Russia’s refining capacity and more than 10 per cent of its diesel output.

In Russia, the Ryazan oil refinery is burning after a drone attack. Part of Rosneft, it is one of Russia's largest oil processing facilities, with an annual capacity of around 17-18 million tonnes of crude oil. The plant produces gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, bitumen, and jet… pic.twitter.com/yRQ91uvpc1 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 5, 2026

Kyiv’s strategy is to impose costs on Moscow by damaging complex refining equipment that can be difficult to replace. Disrupting the production of diesel, aviation fuel and petrol could constrain military logistics while reducing the volume of refined products available for domestic consumption and export.

Western sanctions add another complication for Russian operators, limiting access to some sophisticated equipment and potentially making repairs more expensive and time-consuming.

Russian authorities have frequently attributed damage to falling debris from intercepted drones. Malkov’s account similarly referred to debris damage, although the reports identifying the refinery as a target suggest the attack’s consequences extend beyond those acknowledged by regional officials.

The latest wave has resumed after a brief reported pause under pressure from Washington, which had urged restraint ahead of the US midterm elections. Russian air defences continue to claim large numbers of drone interceptions, but repeated strikes indicate that Ukrainian weapons are still reaching strategically important industrial sites.

For ordinary Russians, the consequences could include higher fuel prices, shortages in some regions and further disruption to energy supplies. The extent of any lasting damage to the refinery’s output has not yet been established.

But the geographical significance is already clear. Hundreds of kilometres from the front line, the Ryazan attack demonstrates how inexpensive, long-range drones are bringing the economic consequences of Russia’s invasion much closer to the country’s major population centres.