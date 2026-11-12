Zelensky accuses Musk of throttling Starlink again as Ukraine’s drone defences face disruption

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Elon Musk’s SpaceX of restricting satellite communications across Ukraine for a second time, warning that disruptions to its Starlink network are undermining the country’s ability to intercept Russian drones and exposing a critical weakness in its war effort.

The Ukrainian president said military units had recorded several days of disruption, with restrictions limiting the speed at which Starshield terminals could operate to about 161kph (100mph).

The slowdown was affecting the entire front line, he said, preventing Ukrainian interceptor drones from reaching the speeds needed to destroy Russian jet-powered unmanned aircraft.

“This helps Russians kill more Ukrainians and carry out more accurate strikes on Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote in a post on Telegram.

He said some interceptions had already been affected and that Kyiv was seeking clarification from the US over the reasons for the latest restrictions.

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Starshield is the military version of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite communications system, which has become an essential part of Ukraine’s military infrastructure. Its terminals provide connectivity across a battlefield where conventional communications networks have been repeatedly damaged or destroyed.

The latest dispute raises fresh questions about Ukraine’s dependence on technology controlled by a private American company, whose decisions can immediately affect military operations thousands of miles from its headquarters.

It also threatens to deepen tensions between Kyiv and Washington at a sensitive moment in efforts to end the war.

Last month, Zelensky accused Musk and US President Donald Trump of deliberately undermining Ukraine’s military campaign through what he described as a “planned operation” to restrict access to Starlink.

Ukraine subsequently tested the system in European Union territory, where terminals used by its drones reportedly continued operating at speeds of up to 180kph. Inside Ukraine, however, the same equipment stopped working once it exceeded approximately 160kph, according to Zelensky.

Access to Starlink was restored on October 24, but the latest reported disruption suggests the operational restrictions remain a source of concern for Kyiv.

The timing is particularly significant. The slowdown comes after two days of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, brokered by the US, in the first such meeting since February. A Ukrainian official said the satellite disruptions were not raised during the discussions and that it remained unclear who had authorised the latest restrictions.

The dispute has also prompted concern in Europe, where governments are increasingly reliant on commercial satellite infrastructure for defence and security.

Andrius Kubilius, the European commissioner for defence and space, warned that Starlink’s privileged position in Europe depended on the company honouring its contractual commitments. The issue, he said, was not whether SpaceX wanted to support Ukraine, but whether it delivered services for which European governments were paying.

Failure to meet those obligations could undermine confidence in the company and threaten its ability to provide services to European governments and citizens, he warned.

The intervention exposes a wider strategic vulnerability for Europe: its growing military ambitions depend on critical infrastructure controlled by private companies, many of them based outside the continent’s jurisdiction.

An episode on October 14 highlighted the risks. Starshield terminals reportedly experienced problems while moving at speeds above approximately 160kph, disrupting Ukrainian interceptor drones designed to destroy Russian Shahed attack drones.

For Ukraine, the consequences are immediate. Interceptor drones are an increasingly important part of its effort to counter Russian aerial attacks, and their effectiveness depends on reliable communications and the ability to operate at speed.

For Europe, the implications extend beyond the battlefield. As governments invest in commercial satellite networks to strengthen their security, the question is becoming harder to avoid: who ultimately controls infrastructure on which national defence depends?