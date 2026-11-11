‘Musk cannot be allowed to call the shots’: Europe warns over Starlink’s grip on Ukraine’s battlefield

Europe has warned Elon Musk’s Starlink that its privileged position in the continent’s security infrastructure depends on honouring its contracts, as disruptions to the satellite network expose Ukraine’s vulnerability to decisions made by a private American company.

Andrius Kubilius, the European commissioner for defence and space, said Starlink risked losing the confidence of European governments if it failed to meet its contractual obligations.

The issue, he stressed, was not whether the company wished to support Ukraine, but whether it delivered services for which European countries were paying.

Europe expected Starlink to fulfil its commitments, Kubilius said, warning that a breach could damage the company’s ability to provide services to European governments and their citizens.

The intervention highlights a growing strategic dilemma for Europe; the continent’s military and security ambitions rely increasingly on critical infrastructure controlled by private companies, often beyond its jurisdiction.

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Starlink’s satellite network has become indispensable to Ukraine’s armed forces, providing communications across a battlefield where conventional infrastructure is routinely destroyed. But an episode in October demonstrated how quickly changes to the service could have operational consequences.

On October 14, Starshield terminals — the military version of Starlink — experienced problems while operating in motion. Terminals reportedly lost connectivity when travelling faster than approximately 160km an hour, a restriction that affected Ukrainian interceptor drones used to destroy Russian Shahed attack drones.

The limitations also complicated Ukraine’s ability to conduct strikes at medium range. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly appealed to Musk to correct what he described as a mistake, warning that the disruption could cost Ukrainian lives.

The episode coincided with one of Russia’s largest attacks on Ukraine that day, intensifying concerns about the consequences of unreliable battlefield communications.

Ukraine’s defence ministry subsequently reported improvements to connectivity at speeds of up to 160km an hour, although the restriction remained in place. Officials said they were continuing discussions with SpaceX and international partners to secure stable operating conditions and prevent sudden limitations.

By October 24, Ukrainian defence ministry sources told RBC-Ukraine that military Starlink services had resumed operating at speeds above 161km an hour.

The restoration eased an immediate operational concern, but did not resolve the broader question of dependence. Ukraine’s military communications remain closely tied to a commercial network whose operating decisions can have consequences far beyond its customer base.

Kubilius’s warning suggests European governments are increasingly conscious of that exposure. Contracts are not a substitute for sovereign control, but they provide a basis on which governments expect critical services to be delivered reliably.

For Starlink, the stakes extend beyond Ukraine. Losing European governments’ trust could threaten its wider ambitions to become a trusted supplier of communications infrastructure across the continent. In a conflict where connectivity can determine lives, reliability is no longer simply a commercial selling point; it is a strategic obligation.