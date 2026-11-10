Millions face a pension tax shock as research exposes Britain’s inheritance planning blind spot

Almost two-thirds of UK adults do not know that some pension funds are due to fall within the scope of Inheritance Tax from April 2027, while only one in four feel confident they will have enough money to enjoy a comfortable retirement.

The findings expose a widening gap between the complexity of Britain’s tax system and the public’s ability to navigate it.

Millions of people could be approaching one of the most consequential changes to the taxation of inherited wealth without realising it is coming, new research suggests, raising questions about whether households are adequately prepared for the financial decisions facing them.

Almost two-thirds (64 per cent) of UK adults are unaware that some pension funds are expected to become liable for Inheritance Tax from April 2027, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by wealth management and employee benefits group Mattioli Woods.

The lack of awareness is particularly striking among people approaching retirement, with 59 per cent of those aged between 50 and 64 saying they did not know about the forthcoming changes. This is a group for whom decisions about pension contributions, withdrawals and the transfer of wealth may have significant consequences for family finances.

The findings point to a broader problem: the growing complexity of financial planning is colliding with limited public understanding of the rules governing pensions, savings and inheritance. Only 18 per cent of respondents said they felt confident they could pass money or assets to their children or other family members in the most tax-efficient way.

For households hoping to preserve wealth across generations, the implications could be substantial. Pension arrangements have traditionally played an important role in inheritance planning, but the proposed tax changes mean some families may need to reconsider how their retirement savings and wider estates are structured.

Yet the research suggests that many have not begun to engage with the issue.

The confusion extends well beyond inheritance. Just one in five respondents (20 per cent) said they had heard of the term “stealth tax” and understood its meaning, while almost three in ten (29 per cent) had never encountered it.

The figures illustrate the difficulty facing households trying to make informed decisions in a tax environment where changes can affect the value of savings and income without necessarily being immediately apparent. Understanding the language of taxation, let alone its practical consequences, remains a significant barrier for many.

Retirement planning presents an equally troubling picture. Only a quarter of those surveyed said they felt confident they had, or would have, enough money to enjoy a good standard of living after leaving work. Among women, the proportion fell to just 21 per cent.

The generational divide is also pronounced. Just 24 per cent of people aged 50 to 64 felt confident about their retirement finances, compared with 45 per cent of those aged 65 and over.

That contrast raises difficult questions about the expectations of people approaching retirement today. Those still in employment may be confronting rising living costs, uncertainty over future income and the need to make savings last for potentially decades. Meanwhile, those already retired may have greater visibility over their actual income and expenditure.

The survey does not establish why confidence differs between age groups, but it highlights how uncertain the transition into retirement remains for many working-age households.

That uncertainty has been sharpened by the 2026 Autumn Budget. More than half of respondents (53 per cent) expect their household financial position to deteriorate over the next 12 months, compared with only 11 per cent who anticipate an improvement.

More than one in four (26 per cent) said they were considering cutting household spending as a direct result of the Budget, suggesting that concerns about the financial outlook are already influencing decisions about day-to-day consumption.

Women appear particularly pessimistic, with 55 per cent expecting their household finances to worsen over the coming year. The findings also suggest that some are reassessing how their money is organised. Thirteen per cent are considering reviewing their Isa or other tax-efficient savings arrangements, while 9 per cent are reconsidering the balance between cash savings and investments.

Such decisions can have lasting consequences. Holding too much money in cash may limit long-term growth, while taking investment risks without understanding the potential losses can undermine financial security. The challenge is to make choices that reflect individual circumstances rather than react to uncertainty with short-term changes that may prove costly.

Asked where they would most value professional financial advice, respondents placed pensions and retirement planning at the top of the list. Reviewing overall finances and investing for long-term growth were also prominent priorities. Inheritance Tax planning, improving returns on cash savings and reducing current tax liabilities featured among the other areas where people wanted guidance.

Amit Joshi, managing director of wealth at Mattioli Woods, said the research revealed a significant gap between the financial decisions people needed to make and their confidence in making them.

“With almost two-thirds of UK adults unaware of forthcoming Inheritance Tax changes affecting some pension funds, and fewer than one in five confident they can pass on wealth in the most tax-efficient way, there is a real risk that people are not adequately prepared for the impact of changes to the tax system,” he said.

He added that the retirement figures were particularly concerning, pointing to the low proportion of women who felt confident about their financial prospects.

“Understanding how pensions, Inheritance Tax and wider tax changes interact is becoming increasingly important,” Joshi said. “Taking a joined-up approach to financial planning can help people understand their options, make informed decisions and ensure their existing arrangements continue to reflect their needs and ambitions.”

He also argued that the language surrounding taxation needed to become more accessible. With only one in five respondents understanding the term “stealth tax”, he said, there was a clear need to make financial terminology and its implications easier to grasp.

Professional advice, he added, could help households understand how legislative changes might affect their individual circumstances, whether they were preparing for retirement, making use of tax-efficient savings or considering how to pass wealth to the next generation.

Mattioli Woods has itself been reshaping its business to strengthen its position in the market. In June, it brought Kingswood Group under a unified brand following their October 2025 merger. The combined group oversees more than 30,000 clients and has more than 200 financial advisers operating from over 40 offices across the UK.

The group says the integration strengthens its ability to provide joined-up wealth planning, investment management and employee benefits services.

But the research points to a challenge that goes beyond the reach of any one wealth manager. Tax rules are changing, retirement decisions are becoming more consequential and households are increasingly anxious about their financial futures. Yet awareness of the changes that could affect their savings and the wealth they leave behind remains remarkably low.

For many families, the danger is not simply paying more tax than necessary. It is reaching retirement or preparing to pass on an estate without having understood the choices available — and discovering too late that decisions made years earlier have narrowed their options.