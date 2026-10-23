Ofgem price cap 2026: Which households face the biggest energy rise and what a VAT cut would do

The Ofgem price cap 2026 rose 4% in October, and the next move looks far bigger: forecasters expect a rise of around 16% in January. Wholesale gas has jumped with the conflict in the Middle East, inflation is above the Bank of England’s 3% tolerance, and the government has already scrapped VAT on electricity. The question now is who pays most, and whether gas should get the same relief.

The Ofgem price cap 2026, a UK household energy price rise and the case for a wider UK household energy VAT cut all point to the same thing: squeezed budgets. Many families respond by reviewing every non-essential cost, and those who still place the odd bet on football are better off comparing the best sports betting sites for deposit limits and spending controls than leaving leisure spending unchecked.

What changed under the Ofgem price cap 2026 and the immediate impact

On 26 August, Ofgem set the cap for 1 October to 31 December at £1,723 a year for a typical dual-fuel home paying by Direct Debit, up £60 or 4% from £1,663. The Ofgem rate tables show that gas did most of the damage, while electricity was cushioned by the VAT change. Suppliers on standard variable tariffs passed the new rates on from 1 October.

How the cap moved in cash or pence per kWh

The Ofgem electricity and gas prices tell a lopsided story. The gas unit rate rose 8.7%, from 7.33p to 7.97p per kWh, and the gas standing charge from 29.04p to 29.68p a day. Electricity barely moved: 26.11p to 26.32p per kWh, while its standing charge fell 4.1% to 54.83p a day. In short, this energy price cap increase was a gas rise.

Impact on a typical dual-fuel household bill

On Ofgem’s updated typical use, 2,500 kWh of electricity and 9,500 kWh of gas a year, the bill rose from £1,663 to £1,723. That is £60 a year, or about £5 a month, before any January change.

Metric Before (Jul–Sep 2026) Now (Oct–Dec 2026) Change Typical dual-fuel bill (Direct Debit) £1,663 £1,723 +£60 (+4%) Electricity unit rate 26.11p/kWh 26.32p/kWh +0.8% Electricity standing charge 57.19p/day 54.83p/day −4.1% Gas unit rate 7.33p/kWh 7.97p/kWh +8.7% Gas standing charge 29.04p/day 29.68p/day +2.2%

Why bills have risen: wholesale gas, markets and policy drivers

The cap follows wholesale prices with a lag. Ofgem’s window for the January cap runs from mid-August to mid-November, so the gas price spike of September is already locked in. Gas also sets the price of much of Britain’s electricity, which is why both fuels are forecast to rise next.

Wholesale gas spike and market contagion

The conflict in the Middle East disrupted gas supplies and pushed wholesale prices sharply higher in September. That fed straight into higher inflation, which prompted an open letter from the Bank of England governor to the Chancellor in September, as required when inflation passes 3%. Domestic supply is part of the debate too: Shell’s Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea has been tied up in the consenting process since a 2025 court ruling, and supporters argue more home-produced gas would reduce exposure to global shocks, though it would not set a lower price on its own.

Who faces the biggest UK household energy price rise

In October, gas bills rose about 8% while homes without gas saw less than 1%, because the VAT cut offset higher electricity costs. The impact of energy prices on UK households therefore depends on how you heat your home and how you pay. The five groups most exposed:

Large gas users: gas unit rate up 8.7% in October and forecast to reach about 9.76p in January, so bigger homes heated by gas face the steepest cash rise. Standard credit payers: the typical cap is £1,861 a year, £138 more than Direct Debit, for paying on receipt of a bill. Low-income households: the cash rise is smaller in absolute terms but takes a larger share of income, with little room to absorb it. Prepayment customers: the typical cap is lower at £1,678, but many are on tight budgets and pay as they go through the coldest months. All-electric homes: shielded in October, but January forecasts put electricity near 30.3p per kWh, a rise of about 15%.

Which household groups are hardest hit and by how much

On Cornwall Insight’s January forecast, the typical gas bill would rise from about £865 to £1,040 a year, and electricity from about £858 to £959. Households that use well above typical gas, such as larger family homes, would see increases well above the headline £276.

Switching savings: what fixing could save against a January rise

Fixed tariffs priced below the forecast January cap could save a typical home around £200 a year if the rise happens as predicted, according to comparison-site estimates. The biggest gains go to high gas users, because their bills rise most. Low users gain less, and anyone fixing should check exit fees in case prices fall later.

What the data and analysts say about the outlook

In its Cornwall Insight forecast of 30 September, the consultancy put the January cap at £1,999, a rise of £276, or 16%, and the largest since January 2023. Supplier forecasts run higher, from about £2,065 to £2,115. Ofgem will confirm the figure by 25 November.

Analyst consensus on persistence versus temporary shock

Cornwall Insight describes a January rise as “all but certain” because much of the assessment window is already priced in. Beyond that, forecasters are cautious: no firm figure exists for April 2027, and much depends on whether supply disruption eases. The consensus is that high energy bills UK 2026 will run into spring at least.

What a UK household energy VAT cut would do to bills and distributional effects

VAT on domestic energy is normally 5%. The government has already cut VAT on electricity to 0% until 31 March 2027; gas still carries 5%. Removing it would cut every gas bill by just under 5%. Because VAT is a flat percentage, the biggest cash gains go to the largest users, who are often better off, while the poorest gain less in pounds but more as a share of income.

Estimated savings per household require Treasury and Ofgem inputs

Using Ofgem’s October rates, a typical gas bill of about £865 includes around £41 of VAT, so a gas energy VAT cut UK-wide would save about £41 a year. On the January forecast of £1,040, the saving rises to about £50. With roughly 23 million homes on mains gas, a rough estimate puts the cost to the Treasury at around £1bn a year; official costings would need Treasury figures. For comparison, scrapping VAT on electricity saves a typical home about £43 a year.

Final verdict

Gas-heated and high-use homes are the clear losers from the Ofgem price cap 2026, while all-electric homes have been protected so far by the electricity VAT cut. Extending that cut to gas would save a typical home roughly £41 to £50 a year: helpful, but small next to a possible £276 rise. Watch Ofgem’s announcement on 25 November and any Budget decision on gas VAT.

FAQ

Why did my energy bill go up so much?

The UK energy price cap rose 4% to £1,723 in October, driven mainly by an 8.7% rise in the gas unit rate as wholesale gas climbed. Suppliers pass these costs on through the cap with a lag of a few months.

Will a VAT cut reduce my bill and by how much?

Electricity VAT is already 0% until 31 March 2027, worth about £43 a year for a typical home. Cutting gas VAT from 5% to 0% would save about £41 a year at October prices, or around £50 if January rises as forecast.

Who benefits most from switching to a fixed deal?

High gas users gain most, because their bills rise fastest under the cap. Comparison sites estimate savings of around £200 a year for a typical home if January rises as forecast.

What should households do now to limit exposure?

On how to reduce energy bills UK-wide, the practical steps are: submit meter readings before 1 January, compare fixed deals against the forecast cap, switch to Direct Debit if you pay on receipt, and lower boiler flow temperatures where safe. MoneySavingExpert, founded by Martin Lewis, tracks the cap and its forecasts, and exit fees should always be checked before fixing. Keeping track of UK household energy costs month by month makes it easier to spot problems early.