Artificial intelligence will create millions of new clients for financial advisers rather than render them obsolete, while increasingly complicated expat finances and a wave of industry consolidation are set to reshape international wealth management in 2027, according to the chief executive of deVere Group.

Nigel Green, head of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, predicts the sector is approaching its most significant period of change in a generation.

He argues that three forces — cheaper AI-powered services, growing demand for cross-border financial expertise and mounting regulatory pressures — will combine to make next year a potential boom period for the industry.

His forecast runs counter to widespread fears that automation will displace human advisers, with technology increasingly capable of performing research, administration and compliance tasks that have traditionally consumed significant resources.

“2027 is shaping up to be a boom year for the international financial advice industry, and potentially its strongest in decades. Three big forces are driving it, and they’re all arriving at once,” Green said.

“AI is going to bring in millions of new clients, expats are going to need far more help than they ever have, and consolidation is going to leave the industry stronger.

“Anyone predicting doom for financial advice is reading this completely wrong.”

The first major shift will come from AI lowering the cost of providing advice, potentially opening up a market that traditional firms have struggled to serve profitably.

People with relatively modest savings have often been overlooked because the costs of research, onboarding, regulatory checks and ongoing reporting made smaller accounts commercially unattractive. Green believes automation is changing that equation, allowing advisers to serve a much wider pool of customers without sacrificing the human relationship that remains central to managing personal wealth.

“When it costs far less to serve someone, millions of people who were never profitable to advise suddenly become clients,” he said. “Naturally, this then opens up an enormous market.”

He rejected the idea that customers would be willing to entrust their pensions, savings and family finances entirely to machines. Instead, he expects AI to make professional advice cheaper and more widely available, while human advisers retain responsibility for trust, judgement and personal relationships.

“People still want a human being they trust when it comes to their life savings, their pension and their family’s future,” he said.

“Firms that got ahead on AI early are likely to be hiring in 2027, and they won’t be cutting staff.”

The second source of growth is the increasingly complicated financial lives of internationally mobile workers and expatriates.

The traditional expat model often involved a relatively straightforward arrangement between a home country, a country of residence and a pension. That picture has become considerably more complicated.

Many expatriates now own property in several countries, earn income in different currencies, receive pensions from multiple jurisdictions and pay for children’s education overseas. Their financial planning may also involve inheritance and family wealth spread across national borders.

Each additional jurisdiction brings different tax rules, currency exposure and estate-planning requirements. Green argues that advisers focused primarily on domestic markets are often poorly equipped to manage this complexity.

“Every extra country brings another set of tax rules, another currency risk, and another estate planning headache,” he said.

“Expats’ financial lives are becoming dramatically more international, and it’s happening fast.”

He expects demand for specialist international advice to become the industry’s strongest growth driver next year, as clients seek firms capable of coordinating financial arrangements across multiple jurisdictions.

The third force is consolidation. Regulators are increasing requirements around capital, compliance, technology and reporting, raising the cost of operating an advisory business. Smaller firms may struggle to absorb the investment required to meet those standards.

Clients are also increasingly attracted to larger organisations with international networks, deeper resources and the ability to support them wherever they live or hold assets.

Green believes the combination of regulatory pressure and changing customer expectations will accelerate mergers and acquisitions, favouring established businesses with genuine cross-border reach.

“Regulators are pushing the industry towards fewer, bigger, stronger firms, and clients are pushing in exactly the same direction,” he said. “When both forces line up like this, change tends to come quickly.”

He described the expected consolidation as positive for the sector, arguing that greater scale and investment could improve standards and strengthen confidence among customers.

“Higher standards and deeper resources mean more trust, and trust is what this business runs on,” he said.

Green believes the underlying demand for financial advice will continue to grow as people live longer, work internationally and accumulate wealth across more countries and currencies.

“Advice has always been worth most when money gets complicated, and money is getting more complicated by the year,” he said.

“Complexity on this scale is a growth story for anyone equipped to make sense of it. In 2027, there’s likely to be more of it than ever before.”