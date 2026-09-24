The cash flow mistakes that sink otherwise healthy businesses

A business can look healthy on its accounts and still run dry. That’s not rare, either. It tends to happen gradually, through a mix of bad timing, overlooked liabilities, spending habits that worked fine when turnover was lower, and a general lack of forward planning that nobody questioned until it was too late.

Borrowing costs haven’t come down much, inflation is still hovering close to 3%, and the wiggle room on cash flow has shrunk to almost nothing for most SMEs. Here’s where things actually go wrong, and what you can do before a tight month turns into something worse.

The gap between earning and receiving

Lack of sales rarely kills a business’s cash flow. What kills it is the gap between completing work and getting the money for it, because those two events can be weeks or even months apart. You might invoice on 30-day terms, but in practice, plenty of bigger clients will pay at 45 or 60 days if they can get away with it.

Your outgoings won’t wait around for them. Payroll hits on a set date, rent is due regardless, suppliers expect payment, and loan repayments don’t care that your biggest client is dragging their feet. So even during your busiest trading months, you can find yourself scrambling to cover next week’s obligations because the cash simply hasn’t landed yet.

Shorten your payment terms wherever possible, send invoices the day a job finishes, offer a small discount for early payment, and chase anything overdue within a week. None of that sounds exciting. But knocking even a few days off your average collection period adds up fast over a quarter, and it can be the difference between a comfortable month and a frantic one.

VAT quarters that arrive like surprises

Nobody should be blindsided by a VAT bill, and yet it happens constantly. Too many business owners push it to the back of their mind and keep spending the cash that’s sitting in the current account as though it belongs to them. Then a quarter-end rolls around, a five-figure demand shows up, and suddenly there’s a serious problem.

Open a separate bank account and transfer the VAT portion of every payment into it as the money comes in. That’s it. You won’t miss what you never treated as spendable in the first place, and you’ll stop borrowing from HMRC without realising it.

Growth funded from the wrong pot

Landing a new contract, bringing someone on, moving to a bigger space, stocking up at a better price per unit. All of those decisions can make sense individually. But if you’re bankrolling all of it straight from working capital, you’re essentially gambling that nothing will go sideways for the next couple of months. One late payment from a key client, one unexpected repair bill, and that smart growth move becomes the thing dragging you under.

Run the numbers on a worst-case scenario before you commit to anything. Ask yourself honestly: if income dried up or got delayed by eight weeks, could you still meet every obligation? If the answer is no, you need external funding or a credit facility in place before you commit. Experts at Ryans Chartered Accountants have made the point before that cash flow forecasting matters more to a business’s survival than the annual accounts most owners focus on, and the same logic applies here: running the numbers on a growth decision before you make it is always cheaper than trying to fix one that’s already gone wrong.

Build a forecast you actually use

Most small business owners have a vague idea of where they stand with money. A vague idea, though, won’t flag a shortfall early enough for you to actually do something about it. Build a 13-week rolling forecast and update it every single week. You’ll spot problems coming from a distance, and you’ll have time to arrange cover, chase payments, renegotiate terms, or cut costs before the gap actually hits.

What these mistakes have in common

Every single one of these errors comes down to the same thing: reacting to cash flow after it’s already a problem instead of managing it in real time. Profit tells you your business model works, but it won’t keep the lights on next Tuesday if your bank balance is empty.

The business owners who survive difficult stretches aren’t necessarily the most profitable ones. More often, they’re the ones who spotted a shortfall brewing two or three months out, made a plan, and acted on it before the pressure became unbearable.