Heineken has acquired 304 pubs from Stonegate, the UK’s largest pub operator, in a deal reportedly worth around £300 million as the heavily indebted hospitality group seeks to reduce its multi-billion-pound borrowings.

The purchase will transfer the pubs into Heineken UK’s Star Pubs business, expanding its estate to approximately 2,600 sites from around 2,300.

The brewer has promised “significant investment” in the newly acquired venues over the coming years, signalling an expansion of its commitment to Britain’s pub sector.

For Stonegate, which operates the Slug & Lettuce and Be At One brands, the sale provides fresh funds to tackle a debt burden of roughly £3 billion.

The company is backed by private equity group TDR Capital, which also holds a majority stake in supermarket chain Asda.

Boudewijn Haarsma, managing director of Heineken UK, said: “This investment reflects Heineken’s long-term confidence in British pubs and our commitment to supporting the sector.

“The UK is an important market for Heineken.

“This investment builds on the £380 million we have invested in transforming our pub estate since 2018 and demonstrates our commitment to British hospitality and to growing our business in the UK.”

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star Pubs, said the acquisition represented a significant opportunity to develop the venues and strengthen their role in local communities.

“We see a compelling long-term opportunity in the newly acquired pubs and are committed to investing in their success.

“Our ambition is to build on what they already do well, working in partnership with great operators to create successful businesses that sit at the heart of their communities.”

The transaction underlines the contrasting priorities of the two groups: Heineken is expanding its pub portfolio, while Stonegate is seeking to ease the financial pressure created by its substantial borrowings.