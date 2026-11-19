Royal Mail has suffered a further deterioration in letter delivery performance, missing its regulatory targets by an increasing margin as its new owner presses ahead with an overhaul of the postal service that will cut Saturday second-class deliveries.

The company delivered just 82.5 per cent of first-class mail the next working day and 87.2 per cent of second-class letters within three working days during the second quarter, down from 85 per cent and 91.4 per cent respectively in the previous quarter.

The figures underline the scale of the challenge facing Royal Mail as it attempts to restore service standards while reducing costs and adapting to a sustained decline in traditional letter volumes.

Under targets set by communications regulator Ofcom, Royal Mail is required to deliver 90 per cent of first-class letters the next working day and 95 per cent of second-class mail within three working days. Those thresholds were lowered from April as part of reforms to the universal service obligation.

Royal Mail, owned by International Distribution Services following its acquisition last year by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, insisted it remained broadly on track with its operational reforms. But it warned that improvements in service quality would not happen in a straight line.

“The introduction of the new delivery model requires time for delivery offices to adapt to the new processes before customers receive the most reliable service possible throughout the transition,” the company said.

The overhaul will see second-class letters delivered on alternate weekdays, with Saturday deliveries scrapped. Royal Mail has already delayed the full rollout until after Christmas to allow staff to concentrate on the busy festive period.

The company also plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs in head office and support functions by the end of 2027 as it seeks to reduce costs.

Consumer campaigners said the latest figures showed a prolonged failure to meet basic obligations. Citizens Advice warned Royal Mail was on course to miss its first-class targets for the tenth consecutive year and its second-class targets for the seventh.

Tom MacInnes, the organisation’s director of policy, said sending a letter should not be a gamble over whether it would arrive on time. He argued that Ofcom’s efforts to hold the company accountable had so far failed to improve performance and called on the regulator to prevent stamp price increases while targets continued to be missed.

Ofcom said Royal Mail needed to make faster progress on second-class deliveries. The regulator has fined the company more than £37mn for missing annual targets over three years and secured commitments to restore performance by April.

Its latest data suggested first-class deliveries were on track to meet that deadline, but second-class performance required further improvement, the regulator said.

The service problems emerged alongside half-year results showing the wider group remains increasingly dependent on parcels. IDS reported revenue growth of 6.3 per cent, while Royal Mail revenues rose 3.9 per cent to £4.1bn in the six months to September 30.

Parcel revenues increased 8 per cent, offsetting a 0.8 per cent decline in letter revenue. Letter volumes fell 8 per cent, while parcel volumes rose by the same proportion. Across Europe, the group’s GLS parcel operation increased revenue by 10.2 per cent.

IDS warned that Royal Mail’s second-half performance would be affected by delayed price increases for access business mail, which includes marketing letters, household bills and medical appointment notices. The increases had been scheduled for October.

The company also announced that Royal Mail chief executive Alistair Cochrane would retire at the end of the year, with IDS and Royal Mail finance chief Paul Ablin set to replace him.

The leadership change comes as Royal Mail faces a difficult balancing act: cutting expenditure and modernising its delivery network without allowing service standards to deteriorate further. For customers, the latest figures suggest that the promised transformation has yet to translate into more reliable post.