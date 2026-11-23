Poundland’s fight for survival has entered a critical new phase after a German investment firm emerged as a last-minute potential buyer, with the retailer’s owners holding fresh talks with the Business Secretary as the deadline to avoid administration approaches.

Zachert Private Equity submitted a proposal over the weekend to acquire the struggling discount chain, raising hopes that a rescue could still be secured without the company collapsing into insolvency.

The German firm is regarded as a credible potential suitor and joins three previously identified bidders. However, questions remain over how its proposed acquisition would be financed, leaving the prospects of a deal uncertain.

The intervention comes as Gordon Brothers, Poundland’s owners, prepare to meet Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds on Monday to update him on the sale process. The future of the retailer has become increasingly politically sensitive, with approximately 11,000 jobs and 600 UK stores hanging in the balance just weeks before Christmas.

The clock is now ticking. Earlier this month, Poundland filed a second notice of intention (NOI) to appoint administrators after its original protection period expired. The move bought the business another 10 days to negotiate a rescue, but that deadline expires at midnight on Wednesday.

The chain first filed its notice of intention at the end of October, as mounting financial pressure threatened to overwhelm the business.

Gordon Brothers has faced growing criticism from MPs, who have accused the investment firm of deliberately restricting funding and pushing the retailer towards the brink of collapse. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has also intervened, urging executives to work with the Government to find a solution that protects shops and jobs.

The urgency extends beyond the looming insolvency deadline. Poundland is facing difficulties securing the funding needed to replenish shelves during the crucial Christmas trading period, potentially undermining its ability to continue operating even if a buyer emerges.

Advisers have been exploring several options, including a takeover of the entire business and the sale of substantial parts of its store estate.

Tesco has held discussions over a possible acquisition of as many as 150 shops, while Iceland and Lidl have also been linked to interest in parts of the chain.

Xyra Holdings has recently emerged as a potential buyer for the entire business, while Irish property group Martin Property Group is understood to remain interested. Gordon Brothers previously rejected an offer from Martin, despite subsequently naming it as the preferred bidder last month.

Irish investment firm Innovest is another possible contender, although concerns have reportedly been raised about its ability to finance a purchase.

If negotiations fail, administrators are expected to be appointed, with corporate advisory firm AlixPartners lined up to oversee the process.

With Wednesday’s deadline fast approaching, Poundland faces a race against time to secure the money and ownership needed to keep its doors open. For thousands of workers, the outcome could determine whether the retailer survives the Christmas period or enters administration.