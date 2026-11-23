Marks & Spencer is considering handing control of its remaining wholly owned international businesses to franchise partners, as the retailer accelerates a shift towards a less capital-intensive global expansion strategy.

The historic British chain confirmed on Monday that it was in discussions with potential partners to take over its operations in the Czech Republic and Greece, where it currently runs a combined 42 stores.

M&S has operated in Greece since 1990, building an estate of 27 shops, while its Czech business, launched in 1996, has grown to 15 outlets.

The potential deals follow the retailer’s capital markets day earlier this month, when executives outlined plans to pursue a more “capital-light” international model, relying on partnerships rather than directly owning and financing overseas operations.

In a statement, M&S said: “M&S is in discussion with potential franchise partners for its businesses in Czech Republic and Greece.

“This is in line with our well documented strategy to reshape the M&S business for global growth through simpler, capital-light, partnership models in markets where we see potential for the brand.

“M&S sees potential for growth in both the Czech Republic and Greece, underpinned by brilliant and engaged colleagues, exceptional product and a trusted brand.”

The group said it was “seeking committed partners with the ambition and investment to unlock the full potential of the brand” in both European markets.

The move comes as M&S attempts to rebuild momentum following last year’s major cyber attack, which disrupted operations and weighed heavily on its financial performance.

Adjusted pre-tax profits more than doubled to £403.2 million in the six months to September, against £184.1 million a year earlier, reflecting a recovery from the attack.

However, the retailer warned that it remained under pressure from an “onslaught of costs”, reinforcing the appeal of a franchise model that could support overseas growth while reducing the capital and operational demands of running stores directly.