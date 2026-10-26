‘Standpipes could return’ as water crisis threatens to turn back the clock by half a century

A confidential government scenario warns that water stocks could be exhausted within weeks, threatening household supplies and major infrastructure projects after a historic drought.

Ministers are holding emergency Cobra meetings twice a week as they confront the prospect of severe shortages despite autumn storms.

England’s worsening water crisis has prompted fresh warnings that reservoirs could be exhausted within weeks, raising the prospect of households losing running water before Christmas and construction at a nuclear power station being disrupted.

A confidential government assessment outlining a “reasonable worst-case scenario” projects that water stocks could fall to zero per cent in a matter of weeks if interventions fail. The warnings have intensified pressure on ministers and water companies as an exceptionally dry summer continues to undermine supplies across large parts of the country.

Cobra, the government’s emergency committee, is now meeting twice a week to discuss the crisis affecting south-west England and Sussex. Officials are considering the implications of dwindling reservoir levels for households, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Two reservoirs serving hundreds of thousands of people are already at dangerously low levels. Wimbleball in Somerset, which supplies more than 400,000 people, is just 13 per cent full. Ardingly in West Sussex, which serves 280,000 customers, is at 17 per cent capacity.

The figures underscore the scale of the challenge facing water companies after the driest April-to-September period in more than a century in Sussex and the south-west. Two autumn storms have failed to replenish supplies sufficiently, while hosepipe bans remain in force across several parts of England.

The government assessment describes an extreme potential outcome rather than a confirmed forecast. Water companies insist they are taking measures to prevent reservoirs from running dry, but the widening gap between official worst-case projections and suppliers’ assurances has heightened concern about the system’s resilience.

South West Water has privately assured ministers that Wimbleball will not run dry because of preventative measures already in place, and said it does not expect restrictions in early November. The company says it is repairing about 440 leaks a week and transferring three million litres of water daily to areas experiencing the greatest pressure.

South East Water has similarly said it does not anticipate a “day zero” scenario in 2027 under its current interventions. But its chief executive, John Halsall, has warned that supplies remain under “severe pressure” and that standpipes could return to streets for the first time in half a century.

Emergency water distribution would mark a dramatic escalation in a crisis that has so far been managed through conservation measures, transfers between supply areas and reduced river releases.

Ministers are also facing calls to restrict commercial water use. Southern Water, South East Water and South West Water have urged Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle to introduce bans on non-essential business use.

Such measures would prevent activities including commercial car washing, irrigating sports pitches and topping up private swimming pools, directing more available water to essential needs.

The appeal reflects growing concern that voluntary conservation and existing restrictions will not be sufficient to restore depleted supplies. Household consumption has fallen by about 5 per cent, well short of the 10 per cent reduction officials targeted.

The outlook for replenishment is equally challenging. Officials have warned that rainfall over the next six months would need to exceed the average by 120 per cent to achieve a full nationwide recovery. Even a return to typical rainfall levels would not be enough to reverse the damage caused by the prolonged drought.

The crisis has now spread across almost the entire country. Yorkshire was formally placed under drought conditions last week, leaving only the North West and North East of England outside formal drought status.

The government and water companies are therefore confronting a problem that extends beyond individual reservoirs or regional supply networks. Water must be moved towards the areas under greatest pressure, leaks repaired and consumption reduced while officials wait for rainfall substantial enough to rebuild depleted stocks.

The Environment Agency has approved drought permits allowing South East Water to reduce daily releases from Ardingly into the River Ouse by three million litres. South West Water has also been permitted to cut flows into the River Exe by nine million litres a day.

The measures could help preserve supplies for consumers, but they carry environmental risks. Conservationists fear that reduced river flows could prove fatal for salmon and other freshwater species by leaving them without sufficient clean water.

The competing demands illustrate the increasingly difficult decisions facing authorities: conserving water for public use while maintaining river conditions needed to sustain wildlife.

A government spokesman said customer supplies remained uninterrupted and outlined steps intended to ease the pressure.

“We have instructed water companies to transfer water to support the lowest reservoirs, speed up leak detection and deliver daily monitoring of reservoir and river levels to help ease the pressure on public supplies,” the spokesman said.

For now, the government’s most severe scenario remains a warning, not an announcement that taps are about to run dry. South West Water says it expects to protect Wimbleball, while South East Water maintains that its current interventions should avert a “day zero” crisis in 2027.

But with major reservoirs at a fraction of their capacity, conservation targets being missed and a nationwide recovery dependent on exceptional rainfall, ministers face a narrowing window to prevent the drought from becoming a more immediate threat to households and essential infrastructure.

The prospect of water stocks falling to zero within weeks may represent the extreme end of the government’s planning assumptions. The underlying shortage, however, is already evident — and ordinary autumn rainfall is unlikely to provide the rapid recovery the country needs.