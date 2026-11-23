Center Parcs has warned that Britain’s holidaymakers are reaching the limit of what they can afford, as mounting energy, water and regulatory costs force the leisure operator to intensify efforts to protect its margins.

Raj Singh-Dehal, chief corporate officer of the holiday company, said it had reached a “tipping point” where further cost increases could no longer simply be passed on to customers.

Speaking at the Confederation of British Industry’s annual conference on Monday, he also backed calls from industry figures for a sweeping reduction in regulation, saying he was “awaiting the bonfire of regulation”.

His intervention came after Louise Haigh, First Secretary of State and effectively Andy Burnham’s deputy, argued that greater public control could reduce uncertainty and costs by accelerating decisions and cutting regulatory delays.

Mr Singh-Dehal identified the planning system as “one of the biggest issues we face”, highlighting the cumulative burden of compliance requirements on businesses.

“The cost of compliance monitoring, reporting, form filling – it just grows and compounds every single year,” he said.

The warning underlines the growing pressure on hospitality and leisure operators as higher operating expenses collide with consumers facing their own financial constraints. For businesses dependent on discretionary spending, the ability to absorb rising costs without increasing prices is becoming an increasingly difficult balancing act.

Mr Singh-Dehal said Center Parcs was responding by scrutinising its own operations and searching for further efficiencies, particularly as electricity and water bills continued to rise.

“In terms of what we do as a business, I think we’ve reached the tipping point where you can’t be passing costs over to the consumer.

“You kind of reach the point of saturation of what can just be passed straight through to the market.

“But we’re having to look increasingly inwards to make sure that we look at our cost base.”

His comments add to mounting industry pressure on the Government to ease regulatory burdens, with businesses warning that escalating compliance costs and slow planning decisions are threatening investment and competitiveness.