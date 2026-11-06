‘Convenience era is over’ as UK, US and Europe urge households to stockpile food and water amid fears of war

Governments across the developed world are urging citizens to stockpile food, drinking water and emergency essentials, signalling a fundamental shift in how countries approach national security as the risks of war, cyberattacks and critical infrastructure disruption increasingly extend into civilian life.

Former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino has urged Americans to prepare at least three days’ worth of food, drinking water and other necessities, following the US Department of Defence’s announcement of its FORTRESS programme, designed to ensure military bases can continue operating for at least 90 days if civilian infrastructure collapses.

The warnings are not confined to America. Britain’s Government has launched its Be Ready campaign, asking households to prepare enough essential supplies to survive 72 hours of disruption.

The European Union has introduced its European Preparedness Union Strategy, while Germany has raised its recommended self-sufficiency target to ten days. Japan has long advised citizens to maintain at least three days’ supplies, preferably enough to last a week.

The growing emphasis on household preparedness reflects a changing assessment of the threats facing modern economies. Governments are increasingly concerned that disruption may come not only from natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and extreme weather, but also from military conflict, cyber warfare and deliberate attacks on essential infrastructure.

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These initiatives do not necessarily indicate that governments anticipate an imminent catastrophe. Rather, they suggest that officials are increasingly unwilling to assume that essential services and supply chains will always function uninterrupted.

For decades, households in wealthy countries have become accustomed to an extraordinarily efficient system of public services and commercial convenience. Drinking water is available at the turn of a tap, groceries can arrive at the front door within half an hour, electricity is largely uninterrupted and emergency services are expected to respond when disaster strikes.

This has created what might be described as a zero-inventory lifestyle, in which consumers have little incentive to maintain significant reserves of food, water or other everyday necessities.

The new government campaigns challenge that assumption. By encouraging households to hold between three and ten days’ worth of supplies, authorities are effectively decentralising part of the responsibility for surviving the initial stages of a crisis.

The logic is straightforward: if millions of households can sustain themselves temporarily, the immediate consequences of a major disruption are less likely to overwhelm emergency services, trigger panic buying or create shortages across already vulnerable supply chains.

The emphasis on preparation has also shifted towards threats created by human activity. Traditional civil-defence planning concentrated heavily on natural hazards, including storms, floods, earthquakes and landslides. Today’s concerns increasingly include internet outages, disrupted energy supplies, damaged communications networks and sabotage of critical infrastructure.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has accelerated this reassessment across Europe. The conflict has demonstrated how military confrontation can have consequences far beyond the battlefield, with energy networks, transport infrastructure and civilian supply chains becoming potential targets.

European governments have become particularly concerned about hybrid warfare, in which hostile states combine conventional military pressure with covert operations, cyberattacks, disinformation and sabotage.

The destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, damage to critical fibre-optic communications cables and cyberattacks targeting electricity infrastructure have reinforced concerns that civilian systems could be disrupted without a conventional military attack.

Such vulnerabilities are particularly significant because modern economies depend on interconnected infrastructure. A prolonged electricity outage can affect water distribution, telecommunications, banking, transport and food refrigeration, creating a chain reaction across services that households normally take for granted.

The US FORTRESS programme reflects a related recognition within military planning as the armed forces cannot assume that the civilian infrastructure on which they depend will remain available during a major crisis. Its emphasis on maintaining military operations for 90 days highlights the importance of independent supplies and resilience in the face of wider disruption.

But the contrast with countries already experiencing humanitarian catastrophe is stark. In Sudan, nearly 20mn people, equivalent to about 45 per cent of the population, face the threat of severe acute hunger as civil war, economic collapse, climate pressures and restrictions on humanitarian assistance combine.

For those households, preparedness is not a new government recommendation but a daily struggle for survival.

The emerging message from wealthier countries is that the convenience and security enjoyed during decades of relative peace can no longer be taken for granted. Governments are asking citizens to take greater responsibility for their immediate survival rather than assume that public authorities and commercial supply networks will always be able to provide assistance.

The challenge will be turning these warnings into practical resilience without creating unnecessary alarm or placing an unreasonable burden on households already struggling with living costs.

Three days of emergency supplies may appear a modest requirement. But the policy shift behind the advice is substantial: governments are preparing for a world in which the first response to a crisis may have to begin inside people’s own homes.