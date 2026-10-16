London backs Ukraine’s devastating long-range strikes snubbing Trump

Britain is supplying Ukraine with additional Storm Shadow cruise missiles to help counter Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure ahead of winter, sharpening a growing divide with Donald Trump over Kyiv’s right to strike back.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed replenishing missile stocks during their meeting in London on Wednesday, October 14, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The reported move signals London’s determination to sustain Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities even as Washington presses Kyiv to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries.

British officials regard strikes on Russian facilities used to launch attacks against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure as defensive, Bloomberg’s sources said. They pointed to Russia’s expanding production of jet-powered drones and missiles as evidence of the growing threat facing Ukraine.

The disagreement puts Britain and the US on opposing sides of an increasingly contentious question, is whether Ukraine should continue targeting Russian infrastructure while Moscow maintains its campaign against Ukrainian energy facilities.

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Ukraine resumed attacks on Russian oil refineries on Thursday, October 15, after continued Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure. Trump condemned the decision as a “disgrace”, accusing Kyiv of contributing to higher global energy prices.

His criticism has fuelled questions about Washington’s approach to the conflict, particularly as analysts argue that the US administration’s move to resume Russian diesel exports is unlikely to deliver substantial relief at the pump. The global price surge has been driven largely by the US-Israel war with Iran, which has disrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Britain’s reported position is that Kyiv should not be expected to stand down while Russian attacks continue.

Storm Shadow, manufactured by European defence group MBDA, is an air-launched cruise missile designed to hit high-value targets. Britain began supplying the weapon to Ukraine in 2023. Ukrainian forces first used it against military targets inside Russia in late 2024, after earlier restrictions confined its use to targets within Ukraine, including Russian-occupied territory.

Bloomberg also reported that Burnham announced in August plans to share technical information and missile designs to support production in Ukraine, though building domestic manufacturing capacity would take time.

For Kyiv, the additional missiles could strengthen its ability to disrupt the systems behind Russia’s attacks. For London, the reported decision clearly distinguishes itself from Trump’s demand for restraint and underscores the widening strategic tensions within Ukraine’s Western support coalition.

In August, Russia escalated its threats against Britain, warning that British military interests could be targeted in retaliation for London’s decision to share technology enabling Ukraine to manufacture Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

Maria Zakharova, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, accused Britain and France of “playing with fire” by supplying sensitive missile technology to Kyiv and warned that Britain’s increasingly direct support for Ukraine risked pushing the war into “an entirely new level”.

The confrontation follows the UK government’s decision to give Ukraine access to classified technology needed to begin domestic production of Storm Shadow cruise missiles, weapons capable of striking targets deep inside Russian territory.

France has already approved the licensing of the technology.

Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, condemned the decision as adding “fuel to the fire”.