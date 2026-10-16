Trump’s own party compares him to Neville Chamberlain for handing Putin a lifeline

Republican congressman Don Bacon says the US president has become a Neville Chamberlain figure as a controversial Russian diesel deal triggers cross-party demands for tougher sanctions and deepens Washington’s rift with Kyiv.

Donald Trump has been accused by a fellow Republican of appeasing Vladimir Putin, in a pointed invocation of the British leaders whose contrasting approaches to Adolf Hitler became defining symbols of the debate over confronting aggression.

Don Bacon, a Republican representative and former US Air Force veteran, delivered the rebuke in a post on X, writing: “Our President has become Neville Chamberlain. We need a Churchill.”

The intervention adds to mounting criticism of the White House’s decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports, a move critics say risks strengthening the Kremlin’s finances as its war against Ukraine continues.

Chamberlain’s name remains synonymous with the policy of appeasement before the second world war. In 1938, the British prime minister returned from negotiations with Hitler declaring “peace for our time”, only for Germany’s expansionist ambitions to lead to a wider European war. Winston Churchill, who succeeded Chamberlain in 1940, became the defining wartime voice of British resistance to Nazi Germany.

The comparison is particularly pointed for Trump, who has displayed admiration for Churchill and installed a bust of the wartime prime minister in the Oval Office. Earlier this year, Trump criticised Sir Keir Starmer for refusing to grant the US permission to use British airbases for strikes on Iran, declaring that the UK prime minister was “not Winston Churchill”.

Now a member of Trump’s own party has turned the Churchill comparison against him, questioning whether the president is confronting Moscow with sufficient resolve.

The immediate flashpoint is a deal involving Russian diesel supplies intended to ease pressure on global fuel markets. Trump has defended the arrangement as a response to rising prices, arguing that additional supply would benefit consumers internationally rather than the US alone.

“It’s not a deal with me. It’s a deal for the world,” he said.

But the decision has provoked criticism from Republicans and Democrats who fear that relaxing sanctions will provide Russia with additional revenue to sustain its military campaign.

A group of 12 senators — six Republicans and six Democrats — has urged Trump to rescind the agreement, describing the move as “a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our allies”.

In a letter to the president, the senators argued that allowing Moscow to sell diesel more freely would strengthen its capacity to finance the war and continue attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

“Granting Moscow the ability to sell Russian diesel freely in global markets damages American security interests and is a betrayal of the people of Ukraine,” they wrote.

The lawmakers also questioned whether the measure would deliver meaningful relief to American consumers, who have faced higher fuel prices amid disruption to oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz during the US conflict with Iran.

Trump has increasingly blamed Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries for worsening energy-market pressures. Critics counter that the administration’s own military confrontation with Iran has been a major contributor to the supply disruption.

The senators called instead for tougher economic pressure on Moscow, including legislation that would permit tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major purchasers of Russian oil and gas, such as China and India.

Such measures, they argued, could strengthen Washington’s leverage in negotiations to end the war.

“For decades, America has stood as the bastion of freedom against tyranny,” the letter said. “Putin is a tyrant.”

The dispute comes amid broader strains in US-Ukraine relations. Trump has suggested that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be replaced and has argued that Putin is more interested in reaching a peace agreement.

Britain has continued to support Kyiv, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticised Trump’s attack on Zelenskyy and described his retreat from tougher Russian oil sanctions as “disappointing”.

The political stakes are heightened by approaching US elections that will determine control of Congress, giving the administration an incentive to demonstrate progress on fuel prices. The White House’s critics argue, however, that short-term relief at the pump should not come at the expense of long-term security.

Bacon’s intervention crystallises that argument into a stark historical challenge: whether Trump’s pursuit of a deal with Putin represents pragmatic diplomacy or a concession that risks emboldening Moscow.

The comparison with Chamberlain is a political accusation, not a settled historical verdict on Trump’s policy. But the fact that it has come from within the president’s own party underscores how the Russian diesel agreement has opened a new fault line in Washington over the cost of confronting — or accommodating — the Kremlin.