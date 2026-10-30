‘The fires are burning again’ as Ukraine resumes deadly attacks on Russian refineries

Ukraine’s campaign against Russia’s oil industry appeared to resume on Friday after a suspected drone attack sparked a fire near a major refinery in the Samara region, threatening to reopen a front in the economic battle over Moscow’s war machine.

Footage circulated by Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ appeared to show extensive fires in the vicinity of the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery overnight on October 30, alongside reports of drones flying over the area. The precise target and extent of the damage had not been independently established.

Samara governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed that the region had come under attack, saying air-defence systems and mobile fire teams were operating. He did not identify the facilities targeted.

Fedorishchev later reported that two people had died while dealing with the aftermath of the drone assault, although he did not provide further details about the circumstances of their deaths.

Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak separately acknowledged that Ukrainian forces had attacked the country’s oil-processing infrastructure. He said three refineries and one gas-chemical complex had been targeted, with minor damage reported at one facility. He did not specify whether Novokuybyshevsk was among the sites struck.

“Today, there was another attack on Russian refineries,” Novak said, adding that facilities were taking measures to protect themselves.

The reported assault is significant because it appears to mark the end of an informal pause in Ukraine’s long-range campaign against Russian energy infrastructure, which had begun in mid-October.

The interruption followed mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump, who announced on October 11 that an energy ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv had taken effect. His declaration came as Washington sought to encourage both sides to reduce attacks on energy facilities.

But the arrangement was far from straightforward. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a closed-door briefing on October 27 that Kyiv had suspended attacks on Russian refineries for three days, while Russian forces continued striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Zelensky said Trump’s announcement had taken him by surprise, but Ukraine was prepared to observe a halt in attacks. Kyiv had made clear, however, that any restraint on its own operations depended on Russia reducing its bombardment of Ukrainian energy facilities.

The Wall Street Journal reported on October 29 that Ukrainian military units conducting long-range operations had informally suspended refinery strikes following pressure from the Trump administration. The newspaper, citing officials familiar with the operations, said the pause was expected to last until after the US midterm elections.

The apparent resumption of attacks raises questions about how sustainable any informal energy truce can be when the two sides remain deeply divided over its terms and enforcement.

The stakes are considerable for Moscow. Oil and petroleum products are central to Russia’s economy and provide an important source of state revenue, helping sustain the government’s ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine.

The Novokuybyshevsk refinery, owned by state-controlled Rosneft, processes about 8.8mn tonnes of crude oil annually. Its output includes aviation fuel, petrol, diesel and lubricants, making it an important part of Russia’s domestic petroleum supply chain.

The facility has previously been targeted by Ukrainian drones, including in August 2026.

Kyiv has increasingly sought to strike refineries, fuel depots and other energy infrastructure deep inside Russia, aiming to disrupt supplies to the military and reduce the revenues available to the Kremlin. The strategy has also exposed the vulnerability of industrial facilities far from the front line.

For Ukraine, refinery attacks offer a way to impose economic and logistical costs on Russia without relying solely on battlefield advances. For Moscow, protecting an extensive network of energy infrastructure has become an increasingly demanding task.

Friday’s reported strike therefore carries significance beyond the damage at a single industrial site. It suggests that the fragile pause in attacks on energy infrastructure may be over — and that the contest over the facilities underpinning Russia’s war economy is once again intensifying.