Milburn’s youth jobs rescue faces business backlash over Labour’s hiring costs

Alan Milburn’s flagship plan to tackle Britain’s youth unemployment crisis risks failing unless the government cuts the cost of hiring workers, London business leaders have warned, exposing a growing tension between Labour’s ambition to get young people into work and the financial pressures facing employers.

The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said ministers could not expect businesses to absorb more young recruits while continuing to increase the cost of employment. Its intervention comes ahead of the publication of Milburn’s review into the rising number of young people not in employment, education or training — known as Neets.

The warning presents a challenge for the government as it prepares to overhaul welfare support for 16 to 24-year-olds, more than one million of whom were classified as Neets earlier this year.

London faces a particularly acute problem, with unemployment among young people approaching one in five — the highest rate in the country.

Karim Fatehi, chief executive of the LCCI, said the government’s approach would fail unless it addressed the financial disincentives facing employers.

“The Government will not tackle the Neet crisis while continuing to make it more difficult and more expensive for businesses to employ people,” he said.

He argued that the “fundamental reset” promised by Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden must include reducing hiring costs and ensuring the education system equips young people with skills businesses actually need, rather than relying on marginal changes to the benefits system.

Employers have faced higher costs following Rachel Reeves’ first Budget in autumn 2024, which increased employer National Insurance contributions in a move expected to raise about £20bn. Businesses have also had to contend with increases in the minimum wage for younger workers.

The LCCI argues that these pressures have encouraged firms to scale back recruitment at precisely the moment ministers want them to offer more opportunities to inexperienced workers.

Milburn, the former health secretary commissioned by Sir Keir Starmer to examine the crisis, is expected to recommend a substantial reshaping of support for young people who remain outside the labour market.

His proposals include moving some young people away from health-related benefits and towards a new youth allowance paid at the standard rate of Universal Credit. He has warned that some will receive less financial support under the changes.

McFadden has defended the need for reform, arguing that the current welfare system can leave young people trapped outside employment for years.

“If you’re 20 right now and you sign on to long-term sickness benefits, you’ve got more chance of marking your 30th birthday and still being on them than having a steady job in between,” he said.

He insisted ministers must act “because we’re Labour people”, framing the reforms as an attempt to restore opportunity rather than simply reduce welfare spending.

Milburn has said it could take a decade to bring the number of Neets down to a “reasonable level”, requiring investment running into billions of pounds. He argues that the spending could eventually be offset by lower benefit payments and higher tax receipts as more young people move into paid work.

He has also proposed a legal guarantee giving young people a route into employment, a measure McFadden supports and says should have legislative backing.

But the proposals risk a political battle. The government previously watered down its wider welfare reforms after a revolt by Labour MPs, raising questions about whether ministers can secure sufficient support for changes that could reduce payments to some vulnerable young people.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately questioned the proposed legal entitlement, saying it did not make sense. However, she backed the broader emphasis on employment support rather than “handing out cash for relatively mild conditions”.

The challenge for ministers is now twofold as reform a benefits system they say has failed young people, while persuading employers to create the jobs that will make those reforms work. Without action on both fronts, Milburn’s promised reset could struggle to deliver.