Alan Milburn has called for future governments to be legally prevented from introducing policies that make it more expensive to employ young people, delivering an implicit rebuke to Rachel Reeves’s National Insurance increases as he warns that Britain is facing a deepening youth employment crisis.

The former Labour Health Secretary wants a statutory “Youth Opportunity Test” requiring ministers to assess whether new policies will undermine access to jobs, education and training.

The proposal, contained in a 267-page report published on Tuesday, comes as almost one million people aged 16 to 24 are not in employment, education or training — the group commonly known as Neets.

Milburn argues that successive governments have allowed employment costs and regulatory burdens to rise without adequately considering the consequences for young workers.

Unless ministers change course, he warns, the country will face an increasingly expensive welfare bill as more young people become trapped outside the labour market.

Although he did not name Reeves or Sir Keir Starmer as responsible for the crisis, his report highlights the impact of the employer National Insurance changes introduced by the Chancellor in April 2025.

The rate of employer National Insurance rose from 13.8 per cent to 15 per cent, while the threshold at which businesses begin paying the tax fell from £9,100 to £5,000. Workers under 21 are largely exempt, but the changes increased the cost of employing people aged 21 to 24.

Citing the Office for Budget Responsibility, Milburn said the changes added about £800 a year to the cost of employing a full-time worker on the National Living Wage. The OBR estimated the package would raise £25.7bn annually by 2029-30.

The report also points to a 65 per cent increase over five years in wage costs for 18 to 20-year-olds on the minimum wage. Milburn argues that businesses are being squeezed by higher pay costs, increased taxation and more demanding employment regulation, while also being expected to provide additional pastoral support for young people with complex needs.

His proposed statutory test is intended to stop the youth labour market being “flooded” with further regulation and to reduce existing burdens. It would force policymakers to consider the consequences of their decisions for youth participation before introducing changes.

The scale of the challenge is considerable. Britain’s Neet rate stands at 13.4 per cent and has never fallen below 9.7 per cent since records began in 2001. Milburn wants it reduced to about 6.8 per cent by 2036, bringing the UK into line with comparable European countries.

But he has set ministers a more ambitious target: a rate of 5 per cent, which he calls “Neet Zero”.

“Every young person should be learning, earning or actively participating,” he said, arguing that Britain should become one of Europe’s best-performing countries for youth participation by 2036.

Reaching the target would mean about 600,000 additional young people entering work, education or training each year. Milburn wants the Government to commit to the ambition within 100 days of the report’s publication.

The proposed remedies include grants of up to £7,000 for employers hiring under-25s who have been out of work, education or training for at least six months. He also wants a five-year reduction in employer National Insurance contributions for workers aged 21 to 24, initially focused on hospitality and retail.

That would partially reverse Reeves’s tax increase, although the proposal is framed as a targeted incentive rather than a wholesale reversal of the changes.

Milburn also wants the number of apprenticeships doubled by 2036 and a stronger emphasis on technical and vocational education. A new youth opportunity service, operating across England by 2029, would give young people a single point of contact for employment, careers, health and practical support.

But the report’s proposed overhaul of welfare entitlement has exposed a sharp divide over how far the Government should go in reshaping support for young people.

Milburn recommends replacing young people’s entitlement to the main sickness and disability benefits with a new “youth allowance”, arguing that the system should focus on creating opportunities rather than simply providing payments.

The proposal has drawn criticism from charities, which warn that reducing support could make it harder for vulnerable young people to take up the very opportunities the report seeks to create.

Katie Schmuecker, principal policy adviser at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said cutting benefits for sick and disabled young people should not be part of the package.

She warned that financial support was essential to helping people access work and education, pointing out that young people struggling to afford food or bus fares would find it difficult to attend college or pursue employment.

An adequate social security safety net, she argued, should at least cover essential costs and give young people the stability to move forward.

Milburn has suggested that investment in training, jobs and support would come before any changes to benefit entitlement. He has described the shift as moving away from simply writing “a cheque” towards creating opportunities for employment and participation.

The former minister is also warning that the proposals cannot deliver immediate results. He describes the plan as a 10-year programme, with welfare savings not beginning until 2029.

If successful, the reforms could generate £13.7bn in accumulated welfare savings over a decade and add 0.4 per cent to annual GDP by 2036, according to his estimates.

The report presents ministers with a difficult policy contradiction: the Government wants businesses to create more opportunities for young people while having increased the tax cost of employing some of them. Milburn’s proposed test would seek to make that trade-off harder for future governments to ignore.

Whether ministers adopt the recommendations will determine how much of his proposed employment and welfare overhaul becomes policy. But his central warning is stark: a generation left outside work and education will carry a growing economic cost, and the public finances will ultimately bear much of the burden.