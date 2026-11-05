‘A staggering response’: Rayner’s tourist tax plan puts hotel owners under threat of lengthy jail sentences

Hotel owners and holiday accommodation providers could face up to 14 years in prison for fraudulently evading Angela Rayner’s proposed tourist tax, under legislation that has sparked a fresh confrontation between the Government and the hospitality industry.

The Visitor Levy Bill, published on Wednesday, would give mayors and other local leaders in England the power to impose an additional charge on hotels, bed and breakfasts and holiday lets, raising money for investment in local infrastructure and tourism.

But the legislation also introduces severe criminal penalties for accommodation providers who deliberately evade the levy, falsely claim exemptions or knowingly seek fraudulent repayments.

The proposed overnight visitor charge would be calculated as a percentage of the cost of a night’s accommodation, affecting British holidaymakers and business travellers as well as international tourists.

Ministers argue that the measure will give local leaders greater control over their finances, allowing them to reinvest proceeds in transport, high streets and visitor attractions. Similar arrangements already operate in Scotland and Wales.

However, the prospect of a new charge has alarmed hospitality businesses already wrestling with rising operating costs, business rates, wages and pressure on consumer spending.

The legislation leaves the precise rate to local leaders, although Labour metro mayors have previously suggested that a ceiling of 5 per cent would be reasonable. Conservative and Reform UK mayors have rejected introducing the levy in their areas, raising the prospect of different approaches across England.

Introducing the Bill for its first reading in the Commons on Wednesday, Communities Secretary Rayner defended the policy as an opportunity for local communities to benefit financially from tourism.

“Every pound raised through these levies will stay in the local area. Whether that’s better transport, thriving high streets, or more attractions that keep visitors coming back,” she said.

“This is about giving mayors and local leaders the choice to invest back into what matters most to local people, while protecting lower-cost stays and making sure businesses have their say.”

Yet it is the potential criminal penalties, rather than the promised investment, that have become the most contentious element of the proposals.

Accommodation providers who fraudulently avoid paying the levy could face prison sentences of up to 14 years. The legislation also provides for criminal punishment where businesses falsely declare themselves exempt or knowingly submit fraudulent claims for repayment.

Shadow Housing Secretary Katie Lam described the potential sentence as “staggering”, warning that the system could create considerable administrative difficulties for smaller hospitality operators.

“Not content with taxing people on their well-deserved breaks, this Labour government appears to be attempting to outlaw bargains under rules which would see accommodation providers offering discounted rates forced to apply the levy at market rate,” she told The Times.

“And the threat of prison sentences of up to 14 years for non-compliance is a staggering response to what could become a bureaucratic minefield for businesses.

The fact this bill has been published without an impact assessment speaks volumes to the lack of thought that has gone into this policy and Labour’s complete lack of common sense.

“We should be making it easier and cheaper for people to enjoy a domestic holiday, not piling on costs, complexity, and the threat of criminal charges.”

Lam also argued that the levy could make domestic holidays less affordable, adding: “A Conservative government would cut business rates for hospitality and leisure businesses — protecting jobs and keeping the Great British holiday within reach for everyone.”

The Government has sought to play down concerns that accommodation providers could face severe punishment for routine administrative errors.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “The provisions for enforcement measures in the Visitor Levy Bill are in line with precedent, and are a standard approach already in place, for example, for the evasion of VAT.

“We would expect this to happen in a very limited number of situations.”

The distinction between deliberate fraud and accidental non-compliance will be central to the debate as the legislation progresses. Ministers insist the toughest penalties are intended for serious wrongdoing, rather than minor mistakes.

Nevertheless, the proposal creates another potential source of friction between local government and the hospitality sector. Businesses will have to navigate varying local decisions, calculate additional charges and ensure their reporting and payment systems comply with the new rules.

For an industry already concerned about the cost of operating in Britain, the prospect of a new visitor tax backed by lengthy prison sentences risks turning a policy designed to support local tourism into another contentious burden for accommodation providers.