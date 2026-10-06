Gold rush gathers pace as UK searches for precious metals surge amid market uncertainty

Britons are increasingly turning to gold and other precious metals as geopolitical conflict and economic uncertainty fuel concerns over the stability of traditional financial markets, with online searches for “buy gold” doubling over the past year.

Analysis of Google search data by The Gold Bullion Company found a sharp rise in interest in precious metals investment, with London emerging as the UK city with the highest level of searches relative to its population.

The figures highlight the extent to which investors are seeking assets traditionally viewed as a hedge against inflation, currency weakness and periods of market turbulence.

London recorded 1,923 precious-metals-related searches per 100,000 people over the past year, putting it comfortably ahead of the other UK cities analysed.

The capital’s position is unsurprising given its role as a major global centre for precious metals trading and investment. The research described London as the UK’s “gold investment capital”, with its institutional and physical links to the international bullion market reinforcing its position.

Leeds ranked second, recording 1,745 searches per 100,000 people.

Gold bars were the most searched precious-metal product among Leeds residents. Of the 14,750 annual searches identified in the city, about 40% were for gold bars, suggesting strong interest in holding physical bullion as investors consider ways to diversify portfolios.

Edinburgh completed the top three, with more than 1,600 precious-metals-related searches per 100,000 residents during the period.

Gold bars again dominated interest, attracting more than 2,500 searches. Among those considering silver, meanwhile, silver coins were the most popular product, with Silver Britannia coins attracting particular attention.

The surge in interest comes after a period of exceptionally strong performance from precious metals, with gold and silver prices reaching record levels during 2025 and into early 2026.

Rick Kanda, managing director at The Gold Bullion Company, said the rise in searches reflected growing investor interest in assets perceived as capable of preserving wealth during periods of uncertainty.

“Gold and silver prices hit record highs in 2025 and into the beginning of 2026, so it’s easy to understand why searches for investment in precious metals have increased by 100% in the past year,” he said.

“Investors turn to precious metals to protect and diversify their portfolios for several reasons. Gold is a safe-haven asset, meaning that it tends to perform well during geopolitical events and economic downturns. Gold is also a traditional hedge against inflation as it maintains purchasing power when fiat currency values drop.”

The argument for silver is partly based on accessibility. With a lower price per ounce than gold, silver can provide a comparatively affordable entry point for investors looking to gain exposure to precious metals.

“Similar to gold. Silver is a hedge against inflation, making it an attractive investment option. The biggest silver advantage is that it’s much more affordable per ounce than gold, making it more attractive and manageable for new investors,” Kanda said.

But the rise in demand also comes with a warning for investors tempted to chase assets after substantial price increases.

Kanda urged consumers to consider their broader financial position before committing money to bullion.

“The biggest factor to consider before investing in precious metals is whether your current financial situation allows you to. It’s important not to get drawn in by media hype and understand that gold, in particular, is a long-term investment and won’t generate quick returns, so don’t be rash.”

The warning comes as the role of gold in portfolios continues to attract attention during periods of heightened geopolitical risk.

For investors, bullion offers neither dividends nor interest payments, meaning its attraction rests primarily on its potential to preserve value and diversify portfolios rather than generate an income.

The latest search data nevertheless suggests that interest in physical precious metals is extending beyond professional investors and established financial centres.

London may remain the UK’s dominant bullion hub, but the strength of searches in cities including Leeds and Edinburgh indicates that the appetite for gold and silver is spreading more widely as households confront an increasingly uncertain economic and geopolitical backdrop.

The surge in searches does not necessarily translate directly into purchases. But it provides a useful snapshot of investor sentiment — and suggests that, as uncertainty rises, Britain’s appetite for assets traditionally regarded as a store of value is rising with it.