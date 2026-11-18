Most London business owners have a plan for a cyber attack, a supplier going bust or a key member of staff leaving. Very few have a plan for water coming through the ceiling at 2am on a Sunday.

Yet for shops, restaurants, offices and landlords across the capital, a plumbing failure is one of the most common, and most underestimated, threats to trading. The repair itself is rarely the expensive part. The real bill is everything that happens around it.

The repair is the cheap bit

When a pipe bursts or a drain backs up, the plumber’s invoice is usually the smallest number on the page. The bigger costs tend to be:

Lost trading days. A café with no water can’t legally open. An office with a flooded floor sends staff home. Every hour closed is revenue you don’t get back.

Damaged stock and equipment. Water finds its way into storerooms, server cupboards and electrical sockets fast. Retail stock, paperwork and IT kit are often written off.

Knock-on damage to neighbours. In London’s stacked buildings, a leak on your floor quickly becomes a problem for the business below. That can mean claims, disputes and strained relationships with landlords.

Reputation. A restaurant closed on a Friday night, or a hotel guest woken by a flooded bathroom, ends up in online reviews.

The longer water runs, the higher every one of those numbers climbs. That’s why response time matters more than almost anything else.

Why winter is the danger zone

The risk rises sharply between November and February. Pipes in unheated stockrooms, back corridors and empty units can freeze during cold snaps, then split as they thaw. Businesses that close over Christmas are especially exposed: a small leak that starts on 24 December may not be found until the new year.

Older London buildings add to the problem. Victorian and Edwardian conversions often hide decades of patched pipework behind walls and under floors, much of it never designed for modern commercial use.

Five steps to protect your business

None of this needs a big budget. It needs a bit of planning before something goes wrong.

Know where your stopcock is, and make sure staff do too. In an emergency, turning off the water in the first few minutes can save thousands. Label it, keep it clear of boxes, and show whoever opens and closes the premises. Keep the heating ticking over. If the building will be empty over a holiday or long weekend, leave the heating on low rather than off. It’s far cheaper than a frozen pipe. Lag exposed pipes. Pipes in loft spaces, external walls, basements and unheated storerooms are the most likely to freeze. Foam lagging costs very little and takes minutes to fit. Check who’s responsible. Read your lease. Many commercial tenants assume the landlord covers plumbing, only to find internal pipework is their responsibility. Knowing this before a leak saves arguments during one. Have an emergency contact saved before you need it. Searching for a plumber while water pours through the ceiling is the worst time to compare quotes and check reviews. Pick a reliable emergency plumber London businesses already trust, check they genuinely work 24/7, and save the number in the phones of everyone who holds keys.

Talk to your insurer now, not later

It’s worth a quick call to your broker to confirm what your policy actually covers. Common gaps include:

Damage caused by gradual leaks rather than sudden bursts

Business interruption cover with long waiting periods before it pays out

Exclusions for premises left unoccupied beyond a set number of days

Most insurers also expect you to act quickly to limit damage. Being able to show that you shut off the water and got a professional out promptly can make a real difference to a claim.

Build it into your continuity plan

A plumbing emergency deserves a line in your business continuity plan, alongside power cuts and IT failures. That line can be simple:

Where the stopcock is

Who to call, day or night

Who tells staff, customers and the landlord

Where key documents and insurance details are kept

It takes half an hour to put together and could save a week of disruption.

The bottom line

London businesses work hard to keep their doors open. Burst pipes and blocked drains don’t care about your trading hours, your stock levels or your busiest weekend of the year. A little preparation now, especially heading into winter, turns a potential disaster into a minor inconvenience.